PASQUA WINES Named 'Innovator of the Year' by Wine Enthusiast Magazine

Pasqua Wines, leading winery and ambassador for Amarone della Valpolicella and Veneto wines around the world, has been awarded the prestigious title of "Innovator of the Year" by Wine Enthusiast magazine as a part of the publication’s annual Wine Star Awards.

The award highlights Pasqua Wines' outstanding contributions to the world of wine, establishing them as pioneers in the wine industry, both in the vineyards and in the market. Pasqua's relentless commitment to advancements in their winemaking styles sets them apart from others, as they consistently look to refine their techniques through ongoing research and experimentation. Together with high quality wines, their unique and successful approach to marketing and communications, has strategically positioned the company in key markets, including the United States and Asia.

Founded in 1925 and based in Valpolicella, near Verona, Pasqua Wines has consistently pushed boundaries under the leadership of President Umberto Pasqua and his sons Riccardo and Alessandro, the third generation of the family. The winery's innovative approach is epitomized by the tagline, "House of the Unconventional" reflecting a visionary attitude to consistently challenge the status quo.

“The recognition comes as an attestation to our devotion to shaping the future of the industry.” stated Riccardo Pasqua, CEO of Pasqua Wines “Being Innovator of the Year is both an honor and a profound responsibility - a result that not only signifies an incomparable achievement but also represents a significant milestone in our centenary history”.

Alessandro Pasqua, President of Pasqua USA concluded: “All this would not have been possible without our exceptional team, whom I profoundly thank for their relentless dedication and hard work. We extend our deepest gratitude to Wine Enthusiast and look forward to continuing this journey together, creating exceptional experiences for wine lovers worldwide.”

One of Pasqua Wines' groundbreaking initiatives is the Mai Dire Mai line, introduced in 2016 with Amarone 2010 and Valpolicella 2012. The family has long nurtured the idea of an iconic line which could convey the excellence of the Valpolicella wine region, and Mai Dire Mai is just that.

In 2017, Pasqua introduced 11 Minutes Rosé, making history as the first Italian rosé to undergo skin maceration.

Featuring a distinctive blend of two native varieties, Corvina and Trebbiano di Lugana, along with two international grapes, Syrah and Carmenère, the wine is known for its unique combination, offering minerality and freshness. In 2020, Pasqua Wines introduced the pinnacle of the 11 Minutes project with the release of Y by 11 Minutes, a fine-tuned blend of Corvina, Trebbiano di Lugana, and Carmenère partially aged in oak. The recently released vintage of Y by 11 Minutes has taken a step further by achieving organic certification.

The release of Hey French You Could Have Made This but You Didn't in 2019, a multi-vintage Italian white wine which is now in its third edition and Fear No Dark in 2023, a high-end blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Oseleta, showcasing Pasqua Wines' commitment to innovation beyond the traditional, are exquisite additions that truly complete the line.

Pasqua Wines' premiumization strategy includes a strong emphasis on high-value products and a pursuit to excellence in terroir identity performance. The company's forward-looking approach involves planned investments in cellar infrastructure and technology, ensuring a trajectory of continued success. In 2022, the winery achieved certification with the SOPD Standard "Sustainable Organization Module - OS" by Equalitas, underscoring its commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability.

Recognizing that innovation begins in the vineyard, Pasqua Wines initiated a pilot project for a "natural vineyard" in 2018. This 1.2-hectare family-owned plot in the Valpantena Valley, in San Roccolo di Montorio, allowed Pasqua Wines to experiment and implement techniques which were then applied in other vineyards as well, highlighting the desire to meeting the demands of ethically-minded consumers increasingly attentive to sustainable lifestyles. A virtuous idea, which aims to protect the vineyard as part of territorial heritage.

Pasqua Wines is not just a winery, it is a cultural force that combines wine with art and design. The winery collaborates with emerging talents in the art world, actively fostering creativity on all fronts with the goal of reaching the younger generations. In recent years, Pasqua Wines has collaborated with artists and creators from all over the world. Many of these artists are emerging talents in digital art and contemporary art, whom the Pasqua family fully believes in and continues to support. And for the last three years at Vinitaly, Pasqua Wines was a leading partner, executing important immersive installations, from Falling Dreams to AMYGDALA.n, to Luna Somnium and Superfluo.

Closing 2022 with a global consolidated turnover of $72 million, Pasqua Wines remains a powerhouse in the industry. Present in 72 markets worldwide, the company is poised for continued growth, maintaining its status as one of the most important Italian wineries in terms of exports and turnover. Pasqua Wines' high-end wines, especially the iconic collections representing innovative winemaking styles, continue to lead sales in key markets, including Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For more information on Pasqua Wines, please visit https://pasqua.it/.

Photo Credit: Riccardo, Umberto and Alessandro Pasqua - Photo courtesy of Pasqua Wines