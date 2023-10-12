OLD FASHIONED WEEK 10/13 to 10/22-Recipes with Top Bourbon Brands

OLD FASHIONED WEEK 10/13 to 10/22

By: Oct. 12, 2023

OLD FASHIONED WEEK 10/13 to 10/22-Recipes with Top Bourbon Brands

Exciting times! Old Fashioned Week is from 10/13 to 10/22 and it gives the cocktail’s fans a week to enjoy the sublime sip. We have four inventive Old Fashioned recipes that use top brands so you can mix up an impressive cocktail! Gather your ingredients that include the exquisite bourbons from Wiseman, Old Elk, Devil’s Gate, and Clyde May’s. With fall festivities and the upcoming holiday season, keep these recipes handy and gift a choice bottle of bourbon to all of your favorite spirit aficionados.

Wise Chai New Fashioned

Ingredients: 

-2 oz Wiseman Bourbon

-1/2 oz Chai Syrup

-2 Dashes Aromatic Bitters

-Garnish: Orange Peel, Star Anise and Smoking Cinnamon Stick

Method: Stir in a mixing glass with ice and strain into an Old Fashioned glass over ice block, sphere or cubes. Garnish with orange peel, star anise, and smoking cinnamon stick.

Chai Syrup Directions: Brew one bag of chai tea, combine with equal parts sugar and heat until dissolved.

OLD FASHIONED WEEK 10/13 to 10/22-Recipes with Top Bourbon Brands

Honey Smoked Old Fashioned

Ingredients: 

-2 oz Old Elk Blended Straight Bourbon Whiskey

-1/2 oz Oak Smoked Honey Simple Syrup 

-5 Dashes Angostura Bitters 

-Garnish: Orange Peel

Method: Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice and stir for 20 seconds. Strain into a double old fashioned glass over a large ice cube. Garnish with an orange twist. Smoke cocktail with a cocktail smoker. 

OLD FASHIONED WEEK 10/13 to 10/22-Recipes with Top Bourbon Brands

The Smoked Old Fashioned

Ingredients: 

-1.5 oz Devil’s Gate Bourbon

-1/2 oz Grand Marnier

-3 Dashes Aromatic Bitters

-Garnish: Orange Peel

Method: Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice and stir for 20 seconds. Strain into a double old fashioned glass over a large ice cube. Garnish with an orange twist. Smoke cocktail with a cocktail smoker. 

OLD FASHIONED WEEK 10/13 to 10/22-Recipes with Top Bourbon Brands

Benton's Old Fashioned

Ingredients: 

-2 oz Bacon Fat Washed Clyde May’s Straight Bourbon Whiskey

-1/4 oz Maple Syrup

-2 Dashes Angostura Bitters

-Garnish: Bacon Strip and Orange Peel 

Method: Combine all ingredients in a double old fashioned glass with a clear ice sphere and stir until combined and chilled. Garnish with a strip of bacon and orange peel.

Bacon Fat Washed Bourbon Directions: Add 1 oz of fresh bacon fat to 375 ml of bourbon. Shake it up, put it in the fridge for 12 hours. Next, place it in the freezer for 2 - 3 more hours. Take out the bacon fat disc, and strain to catch any remaining bits. Store in the fridge.

Photo Credit: Provided by the Producers



