OCEANA Lobster Cart Returns to Midtown for Weekday Lunchtime

Oceana is ready for spring and summer with delicious Lobster Rolls to be enjoyed in the great outdoors. Their beloved Lobster Cart is back and it's located just outside the restaurant on the public plaza between 48th and 49th Streets. Executive Chef, Bill Telepan helms the renowned seafood restaurant in the heart of Midtown, and his lunchtime lobster creations couldn't be better.

The Oceana Lobster Cart offers Connecticut-Style Hot Lobster Rolls with butter and herbs and Maine Style Lobster Roll with lobster Aioli. There's also a Lobster Salad with fresh greens, lobster aioli or lemon dressing.

To accompany your Lobster Roll, treat yourself to Cape Cod Salt 'n' Vinegar Chips, Housemade Ice Cream Sandwiches, and a selection of refreshing beverages. Open on weekdays from 11:30 am to 3:00 pm, it's lunch break perfection.

What could be better in the nice weather than sitting outdoors in the afternoon, sipping a cool drink, and indulging in the taste of fresh, succulent lobster, perfectly seasoned. We suggest that it is also a great spot to grab a quick lunch before Broadway matinee performances. Stop by when you're visiting Times Square, MOMA, Rockefeller Plaza or shopping in the area.

Oceana is located at 120 W. 49th Street, New York, NY 10020. For more information on visit https://www.oceanarestaurant.com/ or call 212.759.5941.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Oceana





