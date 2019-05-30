FOOD & WINE
May. 30, 2019  

OCEAN PRIME NEW YORK Celebrates Tony Awards

Broadway's biggest night of the year is right around the corner. The 73rd Annual Tony Awards will be presented on Sunday, June 9. To celebrate, Ocean Prime New York is hosting a viewing party that shouldn't be missed. Located just two blocks from Radio City Music Hall, Ocean Prime is the perfect place to enjoy all of the excitement.

The party will be complete with themed cocktails like the Oklahoma Fashioned and Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice along with unlimited truffle popcorn. There will be a ballot competition for a chance to win the "Dinner and A Show," with the grand prize consisting of a pair of tickets to the Tony-nominated musical, Beetlejuice and a $150 gift card to Ocean Prime. The viewing party is sure to be one of the most decadent in town.

Ocean Prime New York is located at 123 W 52nd St, New York, NY 10019. For more information, please visit https://www.ocean-prime.com/locations/new-york-city or call 212.956.1404.

