NYC RESTAURANT WEEK is Happening from 7/22 to 8/16

It's never been a better time to discover the bountiful restaurant choices that exist in the greatest city in the world. New York City Restaurant Week actually runs for 4 weeks from Monday, July 22 to Friday, August 16. The event is a highlight of your summer in the city.

There are 380 restaurants participating in all five of the boroughs ready to host you for lunch, brunch or dinner at a very reasonable prix fixe. A two-course lunch is $26 and a 3-course dinner is $42. Beverages, taxes, and tip are additional.

Try a new restaurant, visit a different neighborhood, discover meal trends, or plan to dine at one of your favorites. There are meal options for every taste and style. There may be some restrictions, so be sure to get all the details from individual restaurants. Visit https://www.nycgo.com/restaurant-week to view the complete list of restaurants, for more information, and to book tables.

Here are just a few of the restaurants that you can enjoy!

Staten Island: Lorenzo's Bar Restaurant & Cabaret (Bloomfield)

Brooklyn: Antica Pesa (Williamsburg), Barano (Williamsburg), The Osprey (Brooklyn Heights), Benchmark Restaurant (Park Slope)

Manhattan: Tavern on the Green (Central Park West), Atlantic Grill (Upper West Side), The Capital Grille (Multiple Locations), Blue Fin (Times Square), Junoon (Flatiron), Burger & Lobster (Bryant Park and Flatiron), MIFUNE NYC (Midtown East), Scarpetta (Nomad), Catch NYC (Meatpacking), 10 Corso Como (Lower Manhattan), Dos Caminos (Multiple Locations), Strip House (Downtown and Midtown)

Queens: Maiella (Long Island City)

Bronx: Artie's Steak and Seafood (City Island)

Photo Credit: Freeimages.com





