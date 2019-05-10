NJ WINES CULINARY SERIES Continues 5/23 at A Toute Heure in Cranford

The New Jersey Wines Culinary Series, which brings leading New Jersey winemakers and chefs together, will have its second event on Thursday May 23 at 6pm at the renowned A Toute Heure restaurant in Cranford teaming AJ Capella, winner of the 2017 Garden State Culinary Arts Award as Rising Star Chef with winemaker Conor Quilty of Unionville Vineyards in Ringoes.

The Garden State Wine Growers Association (GSWGA) has launched this NJ winemaker and chef star series to give consumers a unique opportunity where they can eat dinner, drink wines and talk with vintners producing New Jersey's boutique wines and the chefs creating cutting-edge, seasonal cuisine. The GSWGA received funding for the New Jersey Wines Culinary Series through a grant from the New Jersey Department of State, Division of Travel & Tourism.

To develop the Culinary Series, the GSWGA has teamed with the Garden State Culinary Arts Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides a unified, comprehensive statewide support to our food ways, economy and professionals in the culinary, hospitality and beverage enterprises to develop these events.

Winemaker Conor Quilty and Chef AJ Capella will present a highly personal bill of fare and drink that proves the Garden State's world-class status when it comes to everything culinary. Guests will be invited to ask questions, experience what just might be wines and foods that are new to you, and come away better educated and enlightened.

There are only 36 available seats at the dinner which is $120 per person including dinner, wines and gratuity. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-jersey-wines-culinary-series-at-a-toute-heure-tickets-61002092902

"It was easy to make a menu paired with Unionville Vineyards," noted Chef Capella. "Once I realized the complexities of their wines I knew I could basically make anything I wanted because we would complement each other."

"The collaboration between culinary stars like AJ and Unionville is a real win for the local movement. With so much focus on our end on crafting food-friendly wines at our agriculturally focused winery, the opportunity to put together dinners like these truly represents the highest echelon of local farm-to-table dining experiences," noted Conor Quilty, Unionville Vineyards winemaker.

Menu and Pairings

New Jersey Wines Culinary Series Thursday, May 23, 2019 Unionville Vineyards and A Toute Heure presented by the Garden State Wine Growers Association.

Canapes: ARANCINI Romesco Sauce; POTATO PANCAKE, Crème fraiche, caviar; BEEF TARTARE, Mustard lavash, egg pudding; CRAB BEIGNET, Remoulade, pickled sea bean. Canapes served with Unionville Vineyards 2018 Riesling Pet Nat and Pinot Noir Dry Rose'

1st course: LINE-CAUGHT NEW JERSEY FLUKE CRUDO with rhubarb, celery, and green apple served with Unionville Vineyards 2016 Dry Riesling.

2nd course: RISOTTO with braised shiitake and pickled ramp served with Unionville Vineyards 2016 Mountain Road Vineyard Chardonnay.

3rd course: SCALLOP with Pepperonata, sunflower, and ocean wash served withUnionville Vineyards 2017 Hunterdon Mistral Blanc.

4th course: VEAL with crawfish bisque, roasted cipollini onion, and artichoke served with Unionville Vineyards 2016 Hunterdon Mistral Rouge.

5th course: LAMB with carrot bone marrow puree, smoked eggplant, and paloise with Unionville Vineyards 2015 The Big O Bordeaux-style blend.

6th course: BASQUE CHEESECAKE with rhubarb, hibiscus-black pepper puree, and strawberry served with Unionville Vineyards 2018 Cool Foxy Lady Icewine-style dessert wine

A Toute Heure has been a mainstay of Cranford, New Jersey since 2007. An early adopter of the farm to table movement, ATH is dedicated to supporting local purveyors and using only the freshest seasonal ingredients. Under the ownership of husband and wife, Marco and Nathally Florio, the restaurant prides itself on being attentive to detail.

By mining New Jersey's farms and waterways, artisan food products and homegrown beverages for the best and only the best, A Toute Heure's Executive Chef AJ Capella has become the leading under-30 voice working today in a Garden State restaurant kitchen. He was the winner of the Garden State Culinary Arts Foundation 2017 Rising Star Chef Award.

Unionville Vineyards has been named one of the 500 best wineries in America by Food & Wine magazine. The Unionville Vineyards team manages and sources grapes from six vineyards, spread across three New Jersey counties.

While studying Botany at Connecticut College and furthering his oenology education through UC Davis, Conor Quilty honed his focus to look at wine from a bottom to bottle perspective. This led him to viticultural experiences in both the Alexander Mountains and Sonoma Valley before moving into wine production, working harvests with Stonestreet Winery in California and Yangarra Estate Vineyards and Hickinbotham Wines in South Australia. Conor joined the Unionville team in 2016 to pursue his dream of making wine on the East Coast and immersing himself in the challenges of growing a vineyard in an up-and-coming market.

The GSWGA is a coalition of over 50 wineries, grape growers and vineyard owners across New Jersey, dedicated to raising the quality and awareness of the New Jersey wine industry. For more information visit: www.newjerseywines.com.

