NICOS- Iconic Mexico City Restaurant Comes Manhattan for One Weekend Only 11/1-11/3

In celebration of Dia de los Muertos, The Infatuation is bringing one of Mexico City's best restaurants, Nicos, to New York City for a special weekend of dining experiences featuring specialty cocktails from Tequila Don Julio. This marks the first time that Nicos, who has been delivering celebrated traditional Mexican food in Mexico City since 1957, will bring their restaurant to New York.

The three-day Dia de los Muertos pop-up will be located at 163 Mercer Street in Manhattan from November 1st - 3rd and guests can expect:

The Reservations There will be six seatings throughout the weekend that guests will have the opportunity to book for a three-course meal including food and beverage.

The Food The menu, curated by Nicos owner and executive chef Gerardo Vázquez Lugo, will feature authentic dishes including lamb barbacoa fried taquitos, yucatan poached motuleño eggs, nixtamalized papaya melado, Nicos signature chile en nogada and more!

The Drinks What would an authentic celebration be without Mexico's original luxury tequila, Tequila Don Julio. Anyone (21 and up) can stop by on Friday and Saturday to sample the Tequila Don Julio portfolio, and those with reservations for the restaurant will enjoy craft cocktails perfectly paired with the Nicos menu, curated by Mexico City mixologist Ariana Ruiz.

The Art Mexican artist Claudio Limon has taken over the exterior of the building with a custom mural for the weekend. Once inside, additional works by Claudio will be on display.

No Reservation? What's Open to The Public? Anyone 21 years or older can stop by the pop-up from 12-4pm on Friday and Saturday to check out the art, learn more about Dia de Los Muertos, sample Tequila Don Julio and Mezcal Unión, pose for photos in the interactive portrait studio, and write postcards to friends.

"We're honored to bring Nicos to New York City and recreate some of our favorite Mexican dishes alongside specialty Tequila Don Julio cocktails," shares owner and executive chef Gerardo Vázquez Lugo, "I took over the restaurant from my parents in 1996 and have enjoyed carrying on their legacy, and can't wait to celebrate with our friends at Infatuation in New York during the ancient Dia de los Muertos holiday, a meaningful and authentic part of our culture."

Tickets for the restaurant reservations on Friday, Saturday and Sunday November 1st - 3rd are available through SplashThat. The pop-up is open to the public on Friday and Saturday, November 1st and 2nd from 12-4pm. Must be 21+ to attend. Please drink responsibly.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Nicos





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You