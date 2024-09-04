NEW YORK FASHION WEEK 2024-Where to Dine?

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New York Fashion Week is here through September 11th. While you're planning to engage with top designer styles, you will wamt to plan spots for drinks, meals and get-togethers. Check out some of our choices that are located all around the city and enjoy!



Bar Nena - This Mexico City-inspired hideaway in the West Village is a must-visit for those seeking an intimate and exclusive experience. Accessed by an unmarked flight of stairs, Bar Nena has already attracted the fashion elite, including Moschino and Maxwell Osborne. An intimate space to rub shoulders with New York and fashion elite in an intimate setting.

Emmett's on Grove - This Chicago-style pizza joint in the West Village offers a vibrant and social atmosphere, perfect for grabbing a bite with friends and located in the prime west village neighborhood to grab a drink for pre/post shows. Celebrities like Michael Kors, Bill Murray, and Emily Ratajkowski have been spotted enjoying the delicious pizzas and tavern snacks. In addition, the restaurant offers a vibrant happy hour and a half from Tuesday-Friday from 5-6:30p at the bar with drink specials and tavern snacks for noshing with pigs in a blanket, crispy mozzarella and chicken part sliders with a martini to wish down.

Caviar Russe - Just off the bustling fashionable Madison Avenue, Caviar Russe stands as a fashionable destination for those seeking a luxurious respite from the whirlwind of NYFW. This Michelin-starred gem offers a chic ambiance and delectable bites, attracting fashion's elite like Rihanna and Gigi Hadid. Whether you're indulging in their newly launched Caviar Grilled Cheese or enjoying Martini Hour's caviar cones and cocktails for $25 in the bar/lounge or a tasting menu in the dining room, it's the perfect spot to recharge and mingle with the stylish crowd.

Alice - Launching just in time for Fashion Week, Alice in the West Village is offering a new dinner and a party series. The vibrant coastal Italian restaurant will offer guests a full experience to start with dinner and stay for the party or join the scene around 10pm. Dinner menu highlights include cacio e pepe agnolotti, whole roasted branzino prepared tableside, and the popular crudos. The espresso martini towers for $120 offer a fun, sharable and festive experience for the table. As the night progresses, the back room transforms into a pulsating dance floor with live DJs spinning house music. Whether you arrive for dinner and stay for the party or join the scene around 10pm, Alice will have a vibrant Fashion Week party.

12 Chairs Cafe - Escape the Fashion Week frenzy at 12 Chairs Cafe in Soho, a beloved Mediterranean gem known for its warm and inviting atmosphere. This all-day cafe offers a vibrant menu of fresh, homemade dishes, perfect for sharing family-style meals filled with mezze and dips. Models like Sanne Vloet frequent this spot, drawn to its authentic flavors and lively ambiance. As the sun sets, 12 Chairs transforms into a buzzing dance party, providing the perfect opportunity to let loose and celebrate after a long day of shows and events. Whether you're seeking a delicious meal or a vibrant night out, 12 Chairs Cafe is a must-visit during NYFW.

Chelsea Living Room - Making its NYFW debut, the recently opened Chelsea Living Room in the heart of the Chelsea neighborhood is a supper club and restaurant that blends old New York elegance with a modern twist. The inviting space features a cozy fireplace, intimate booths, and a dramatic cheetah-print back room perfect for late-night cocktails. The menu offers playful takes on American bistro fare, like the "Dirty Martini Dip" and Crispy Cheese & Caviar, while the cocktail program features classics with a creative edge. This chic spot is already a hit with influencers and offers plenty of Instagram-worthy backdrops. In addition to live music on select nights for dinner and a show.

Agency of Record - Located inside the historic Renwick Hotel in Midtown, Agency of Record is a stylish restaurant and craft cocktail bar whose decor reflects elements of the golden age of advertising and the height of New York glamour. If you’re commuting into the city for a show or in need of a refreshment after a day of shopping on Madison Avenue, it’s an ideal spot. Agency of Record's cocktail program features creative offerings like Above the Fold (bourbon, vermouth, chartreuse, lime, sage, lavender), The A+B Test (tequila, cachaca, sotol, thai chili, lychee, lime), Opting In (Venezuelan rum, fernet, coconut, pineapple, Croatian herbs, lime), and Rich Media (a martini with sotol, Mexican pox, gin, aloe, and blue cheese olive brine). Bites like Roasted Caulilini with marcona almonds, Tuna Tartare with sesame and endive, and Lobster Cocktail with Louie dressing are also on offer.

Patent Pending - Found in NoMad’s Radiowave Building, where the visionary Nikola Tesla once called home and lab, Patent is a stylish concept that boasts two distinct identities. By day, Patent Coffee serves single-origin coffee and bites, while at night, guests can pass through a hidden door to access Patent Pending, a discreet underground cocktail bar, and its secret “bar within a bar”, The Lab. A number of Patent Pending’s most popular cocktails, which are grouped into categories inspired by Tesla's work, have been aged in oak barrels for up to nine months, including Odd Love (rye, Spanish brandy, Patent coffee, cherry, walnut, absinthe) and Hit by a Taxi (Japanese whisky, armagnac, vermouth, pu'erh tea, curacao, star anise); another popular favorite is the Impossible Idea (Chichicapa mezcal, Navazos rum, banana, luxardo, Oloroso sherry, Nardini amaro). Every type of cocktail lover will find something to enjoy, and it's the ideal spot to start your night, especially if you're showing visitors to the city around town.

HYUN - This Japanese wagyu beef Korean BBQ located on the fringes of Koreatown has been streamlined to just one tasting menu, the "HYUN-makase", priced at $159 per person. For the experience, guests are assigned a personal server to provide one-on-one service and guide diners through the meal. The first course features 12 daily cuts of beef, selected and butchered by the chef, some of which include ribeye, striploin, culotte body and short rib, followed by the next course of Marinated Wagyu (portioned based on party size). Then, guests can indulge in an encore course of three of the customer's favorite cuts. As part of the HYUN-makase experience, diners are served house-made sides; a-la-carte accompaniments are also available. There is a high-end international wine list, signature cocktails, Japanese Sake and Korean Soju, which provides a diverse range of choices for diners.

KRAAM - This restaurant by Pongsathorn Thinnuch is newly opened on Fifth Avenue in NoMad and it has already earned recognition as one of the best new Thai restaurants by Grubstreet. KRAAM offers a sophisticated blend of original recipes and traditional Thai dishes, all crafted using premium, seasonal, and locally sourced ingredients. The restaurant's elegant interior, bathed in natural light from floor-to-ceiling windows, is adorned with gold and marble accents, vibrant colors, and vintage porcelain, creating a cozy yet chic atmosphere that mirrors the style and elegance of the week's events. Designed for sharing, KRAAM's seasonally inspired menu is perfect for large parties, making it an ideal spot for pre- or post-show lunches or dinners. To complement the cuisine, KRAAM offers a curated selection of cocktails featuring Sake and Soju, along with an international wine list available by the glass or bottle.

Le Tout Va Bien - The name is French for "everything is fine" and it has been a landmark on West 51st Street since 1949, is the second oldest French Bistro in Manhattan. It has recently reopened under the ownership of former staff member Vincent Caro, a native of Brittany, France. Vincent and his kitchen team have transformed the dining experience with his unique touch by developing a new menu of traditional French bistro fare with a juxtaposition of American classics. Le Tout Va Bien has undergone a tasteful refresh while preserving its classic charm. Echoing the ambiance of a traditional French bistro, the walls are lined with vintage advertising posters, nostalgic photographs of celebrity patrons like Frank Sinatra, and family portraits of the original owners. The restaurant also boasts an outdoor patio in front that is ideal for people watching, and a back room perfect for private parties or events.

For those seeking a healthy, light meal that doesn't compromise on flavor, Heritage Grand bakery, Restaurant and Pizza Bar , offers a perfect escape. Located in the heart of Midtown, just steps away from Bryant Park and the iconic New York Public Library, this environmentally conscious restaurant and bakery serves Mediterranean inspired dishes and pizzas. The restaurant's commitment to regenerative farming practices and its use of in-house milling practices ensure that their dishes offer exceptional nutritional value, ease of digestibility, and low allergenic potential. Adjacent to the restaurant, Heritage Grand Bakery provides coffee, pastries, breads, and grab-and-go options for breakfast and lunch, making it a convenient stop for busy Fashion Week attendees. Whether you're in between runway shows or taking a break from the stylish hustle of Fifth Avenue, Heritage is an ideal destination for all meal periods—breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, and late-night bites.

For fashion-forward sushi lovers, SushiDelic is an immersive Japanese Kawaii restaurant experience located in the heart of Soho. Designed by celebrated artist Sebastian Masuda, the most prominent interior design feature is meant to evoke maximalist design with the three sizeable hanging cat sculptures by artist Masuda, named Tasty, Sassy, and Cute. They are surrounded by suspended lipstick chandeliers, mirrored ceilings, rainbow flooring, and LED lighting that are all part of the fun. The “Monster Girl” hostesses will take diners through a briefing on the immersive SushiDelic experience. Its Japanese menu offers both omakase and a la carte items, such as their signature Chirashi Parfait, a savory play on the French dessert that includes layers of tuna, salmon, Hamachi sashimi, Ikura, and seasonal vegetables over pink sushi rice. Each dish and cocktail from SushiDelic are meticulously showcased in unique presentations with a dash of cuteness. Keeping with the Kawaii playfulness, each Shochu and Sake-based cocktail is presented in bespoke glassware, such as the Lovely in Pink; made with shochu, raspberries, lychee, and lemon.

For the Hi-Tech fashionistas and late-night partygoers, NOFLEX NYC , a concept born in Seoul by Next Dining USA, is a new media art lounge and restaurant spanning 6,300 square feet, situated on 5th Avenue at 30th Street in NoMad. This maximalist-designed space mirrors Seoul’s vibrant nightlife, boasting 72 foot LED wall showcasing digital artwork, color-changing tables, and a custom state-of-the-art sound system, ensuring an immersive dining experience. The menu features an array of pan-Asian shared plates and craft cocktails, meticulously curated to blend diverse culinary influences from across Asia. With a capacity of 224 people, NOFLEX NYC also offers a semi-private event space upstairs, complete with a full bar. NOFLEX NYC has a curated DJ program and turns into a media art lounge after dinner service starting at 11 PM and is open until 4 am on Fridays and Saturdays. The lounge also offers table and bottle service.

Pineapple Club , is a lively and vibrant restaurant bar nestled in the heart of the East Village, owned and operated by Nazar Hrab, Travis Odegard and Matthew Sylvester. The cocktail program is undoubtedly the star of the show. Each week, Nazar orders fresh produce to create the base of his contemporary tiki cocktails, using homemade juices, bitters, and milk in each of his seasonal drink offerings. All flavors in the cocktails come entirely from in-house preparations, some of which take days to create. Helming the kitchen is Executive Chef Angel Cortes, an alum of Smith & Mills and Yves. He has created an array of globally inspired shareable plates and main dishes. The interior is designed by Nazar’s wife, Roseanna Kegeyan of Kegeyan Interiors, who conceptualized the bi-level restaurant with unique features throughout, including an open-duplex atrium dining room and pineapple-themed wallpaper.

Restaurant Yuu , is located in the fashionable Little Tokyo District of Greenpoint, Brooklyn; it was also recently ranked #1 by Robb Report as Best New Restaurant in America 2024.

The French 15-course omakase experience embodies the Japanese principle of omotenashi, or mindful service, rooted in selflessness and sincerity. It forgoes stuffiness to create a dining experience that is more casual and fun than rigid. Executive Chef-Owner, Yuu Shimano, has assembled a team of all-star Japanese hospitality professionals working in unison to plate the courses, adding an air of theatrics. After the final course, guests are then escorted to an intimate part of the restaurant called the parlor to indulge in Executive Pastry Chef Masaki Takahashi’s beautifully designed mignardise creations that are accompanied by tea, coffee, or digestifs, while taking in the sounds of smooth jazz and soft classical. Also available are beverage and tea pairings.

Recently-opened, Psaraki , a traditional urban Greek restaurant on the Brooklyn waterfront is the creation of longtime hospitality veteran, James Paloumbis; the restaurant evokes the charm of seaside tavernas found along the shores of Greece Psaraki offers breathtaking views of the Manhattan Skyline, Brooklyn Bridge and Williamsburg Bridge. The restaurant serves traditional urban Greek cuisine through a seasonally changing menu. The menu is inspired by owner, James Paloumbis, culinary philosophy, which he terms “homemade”; each dish embodies the essence of family recipes. Popular choices include The Fisherman’s Table Experience, Psaraki Fish Chips, Filet Mignon Souvlaki and Dacos Cheesecake.

On a warm and sunny day, guests may choose to dine al fresco, paring their meal with a selection of whites, rosés, or reds from the Greek island of Santorini and other parts of the Mediterranean as well as signature cocktails. For those who opt for indoor dining, the spectacular views remain an unforgettable part of the experience.

Photo Credit: Chelsea Living Room by Patrick Dolande

