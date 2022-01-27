Moxy Après Ski Celebrates National Hot Chocolate Day with Special 1/28 to 1/31

The Moxy Après Ski pink hot chocolate is the ideal boozy drink to warm you up from the inside out to celebration National Hot Chocolate Day. It was created by Nikki McCutcheon, Beverage Director, Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge at Moxy Times Square. This warming, luscious treat is perfect for that photo moment. The mini marshmallows and candy spoon give you a sense of nostalgia as you sip on your cozy cocktail surrounded by the New York City skyline. The price of this unique pink hot chocolate is $20 with the option to add on an edible candy stirring spoon for $2. It will be available from 1/28 to 1/31.

Whether you're shopping in the neighborhood, strolling the city, visiting Times Square or enjoying ice skating in the city, you'll want to visit Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge for their pink hot chocolate.

Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge is located at Moxy Times Square, 485 7th Ave, New York, NY 10018, Visit: https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/nycox-moxy-nyc-times-square/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Moxy Après Ski