Mom Deserves a Vintage Mother's Day Weekend at NJ Wineries

Give that special "mom" in your life a vintage weekend of enjoyment at vineyards and wineries throughout New Jersey on the Garden State Wine Growers Association's annual "Mother's Day Wine Trail Weekend," May 11-12 from noon to 5 pm.

Wineries participating in the Wine Trail Weekend will pamper those special women in our lives with special tastings, Mother's Day brunch packages, live entertainment and more. With 50 wineries now open in the state, there are plenty of opportunities to experience an event-filled weekend at one of our wineries located from Sussex County all the way to the tip of Cape May.

Some of the activities being planned by New Jersey wineries include:

Monmouth County and Ocean County

4 JG's Winery in Colts Neck is celebrating Ruby Chocolate, Rose and Mother's! Along with their other chocolate pairings 4JGs is featuring a full size Ruby Chocolate filled with white lemon ganache and paired with Monmouth Blush wine. Ruby chocolate is the biggest innovation in chocolate in 80 years. Made from the Ruby cocoa bean, it's a completely new chocolate experience. A portion of the entrance fee will be donated to Breast Cancer research. Fox Hollow Vineyards in Holmdel will be open for tastings 11:30am-6:30 pm and Cream Ridge Winery will release their Mango Wine for the summer season. They will also have a special cup cake for first 200 Mom's.

Laurita Winery in New Egypt on Mother's Day will have live music featuring The Suspects band from 1-5pm, free vineyard wagon tours, a free shot of Chocolate Therapy wine for each mother, lawn games and a Mother's Day Brunch with three seating choices.

Atlantic County

At Bellview Winery in Landisville, after a wine tasting, enjoy the sounds of acoustic guitar with a bottle of your favorite wine and maybe one of their specialty platters. Top Shelf Mobile Cuisine will be on-site all weekend long with some fantastic gourmet dishes. There is no fee to attend, just an optional wine tasting fee of $6 per person. Live acoustic music will be featured in the tasting room from 12:30 PM until 4:30 PM.

In addition to wine tastings, moms can enjoy a morning of yoga at DiMatteo Vineyards in Hammonton with Blue Lotus on Saturday from 9:30am to 11:30am. Cost for this event is $20 for Blue Lotus members and $25 for non-members also included will be your choice of a tasting or a glass of wine. Reserve your spot by emailing info@bluelotusyogallc.com.

Tomasello Winery is hosting a Mother's Day Brunch from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm. The Grand Brunch Buffet prepared by Tomasello's in-house executive chef will provide delicious breakfast and lunch entrees and decadent sweets. Enjoy live music and take in the view of the vineyard. A cash bar featuring specialty ctails will also be available. Reservations required as seating is limited. For more information, please call 1-800-666-9463.

Plagido's Winery in Hammonton will be open each day for tastings from 11 am - 5 pm. White Horse Winery in Hammonton will be offering live music each day. Tasting Room Hours: Sat 12-6 pm with Live Music 2-5 pm Sun. May 12th: 12-5 pm with Live Music 1-4 pm. Balic Winery in Mays Landing will have free tastings and live music.

Sharrott Winery will host an Outdoor Picnic - 12:00 to 4:00pm. Bring your lawn chairs and relax listening to live music down in the vineyard grounds. Sharrott's wine tent will be open for bottle purchases, and feature two food trucks, Grilly Cheese and Wandering Chef. No admission fee for the outdoor picnic. Mimic will perform from 1-4 pm. At the Wine Bar, Sharrott will have Mother's Day Brunch Specials. The Wine Bar will be open for a special treat for mom with Mother's Day brunch specials created by Executive Chef Jason, plus gourmet flat breads, wine flights, and more. Wine Tasting (additional charge) will be inside the Winery building only and includes 6 samples of Sharrott's award-winning wines.

Camden County

Amalthea Cellars in Atco will be open 11 am - 6 pm and feature tastings of some of their premier wines

Gloucester County

Autumn Lake Winery in Williamstown Saturday on the Stage will feature Walter Sapsai with his acoustic covers of classic favorites from 2-5 and Sunday Medicine Man from 1-4 pm.

At Cedarvale Winery in Logan Township all the ladies will receive a complimentary bottle stop with a Cedarvale logo on it. They will have indoor and outdoor seating available. William Heritage Winery in Mullica Hill will be hosting its 2019 Spring Wine & Cheese event where guests will experience all that New Jersey has to offer when it comes to a spring time wine pairing; cheese, chocolate and a delicious French macaron. They will be featuring 4 new wine releases: 2018 Pét Nat Chenin Blanc, 2018 Grenache Rosé H-Ville Vineyard, 2018 Semillon and 2017 Chambourcin Burn Pile Vineyard. Local Macaron baker, Raquel Dilsaver from La Mademoiselle Macaron in Mullica Hill, Cheese Maker Paul Lawler of Cherry Grove Farms in Lawrenceville, and Melissa Crandley from Mecha Artisan Chocolate located in Haddon Township have created hand-crafted and delicious pairings to go with Heritage's award-winning wines. There will be three time slots available for purchase. Tickets go on sale May 3

For Mother's Day weekend at DiBella Winery in Woolwich Township bring a lawn chair and come celebrate mom. They will have a wine bar set up with wine ctails and spritzers made to order. Summit City Winery in Glassboro will have country music with Steve Carroll on Saturday night. Coda Rossa Winery in Franklinville is open for tastings on Friday 11am - 6pm, Saturday 11 am - 6 pm (Tours 12-4 pm) and Sunday from 11 am - 5pm. At Cedar Rose Vineyards when you buy one glass of wine, treat Mom to a free Good Morning Mimosa or Sunrise Sangria (limit one per person). There will be live music Saturday with Unplugged Lights 3- 6 pm and TJ Fry 2-5 pm on Sunday.

Warren County

Brook Hollow Winery in Columbia is open 12-6pm with regular wine tastings at $10/person and live music between 1:30 and 4:30pm Make the day special for that special lady by purchasing the Mother's Day Package Saturday May 12th and Sunday May 13th 12pm - 6pm | $29.99 (plus NJ Sales Tax). The package includes a complete wine tasting of all of their wines with a custom etched Brook Hollow Winery Wine glass, a single rose to express your love and her beauty and wine bottle of your(her) choice with custom label with personalized message. Packages must be purchase in advance

At Villa Milagro Vineyards in Finesville, celebrate "Dia de las Madres" with a chocolate gift for your "Mamacita" and tastes of our romantic chocolate infused wine, Besame (means "Kiss me" in Spanish). $10 per person includes wine tasting, gift glass and chocolate gift for Mom.

Four Sisters Winery in Belvidere will offer a Mother's Day Traditional Dinner on May 12 from noon- 4pm. Italian Chef Matty Matarazzo promises a meal fit for that perfect Mom as he brings back the traditional Mother's Day dinner of Roasted Turkey and Baked Ham with all the trimmings to make a great meal for that special Mom. Roasted Vegetables, dirty mashed potatoes and a Caesar Salad with bread and a delicious dessert compliment the dinner. Live Music will entertain guests from 12noon - 4pm. Wine bar opens at 12noon - 4pm. Buffet style dinner will be served from 1pm - 2:30pm. Price is $35.00 including tax. Ages 4 - 10, $18 per person including tax. Alba Vineyard in Finesville will offer wine flights at $15 or $25 per person, which includes cover for music. On-site Chef Anthony Fiore will have delicious food available for purchase, including freshly made wood-fired pizza, caprese salad, paninis, lobster rolls, and charcuterie.

Cape May County

Hawk Haven wine tasting bar is open 11am-6pm and of course mom's tasting is complimentary. Moms: if you can't get the kids to bring you, just show us a picture of your darling children (no matter how young or old) to get your free wine tasting! Order a bottle to pair with our gourmet cheese plate on the crush pad where there is plenty of seating. It's your weekend, mom, so sit back and relax at beautiful Hawk Haven Winery. https://hawkhavenvineyard.com/events/special-events/#mother. Hawk Haven will also be scheduling a Vineyard Mother's Day Brunch, May 12th - First seating: 10am; Second seating: 11:45am - Choose from one of two seating choices and enjoy a delicious buffet catered by the talented Chef Ryan Kennedy who will prepare a feast of Carved Ham, Made-to-order Omelets & Belgium waffles, and much more. Each seating is limited to 70 guests and lasts 90 minutes. https://hawkhavenvineyard.com/events/special-events/#brunch

Willow Creek Winery will also host a Mother's Day Brunch. Admission is $40 per person 21 and older, (includes Bottomless Sangria Bar), under 21 $20 per person and infants under three are free. Natali Vineyards and Jessie Creek Vineyard in Cape May Courthouse will both have special tastings for mom.

Cape May Winery will have live music on Saturday and their Flights & Bites tour on Sunday. The cost is $45 per person (plus NJ sales Tax) Duration: 11am-12:30pm. Included is aguided tour of the winery's oldest vineyard and production facilities highlighted by a visit from theWinemaker or Assistant Winemaker. The tour includes a flight of 3, 2 oz. pours & 1 glass of wine to enjoy with a selection of the chef's seasonal bites. You can also take the Vines to Wines tour on Saturday.

Mercer County

Celebrate mom on the special weekend at Terhune Orchards in Princeton. There will be free tastings for moms and special samplings from Terhune's own bakery. The whole family is welcome... After wine tasting, visit the barnyard and farm store. On Sunday enjoy live music.

Hopewell Valley Vineyards in Pennington will have a special Mother's Day Brunch starting at 11 am for $29.95 per person. Tickets and menu can be found here. Menu features Hopewell's famous ricotta pancakes, breakfast pizzas, baked goodies and much more. $11.95/child 10 and under + gratuity & tax and children under 2 are complimentary.

Working Dog Winery in East Windsor will have live music on Saturday by Cat Moon Daddy from 1-5 pm and on Mother's Day from 11am - 1 pm the winery will offer a Continental Breakfast with live music by Spoondrift and Cousin's Lobster Food Truck and Jammin' Crepes Food Truck. From 1- 5pm, admission will be $5 with no breakfast included.

Sussex County

Ventimiglia Vineyard in Wantage will be open for tastings each day.

Hunterdon County

Unionville Vineyards in Ringoes is hosting its annual Spring Wine & Music Festival. Enjoy a day of tasting estate-grown wines; enjoy six hours of live music, guided tours of the winery and vineyard, and all 89 acres of the preserved farm property. Guests can purchase lunch, and early dinner, and dessert from three food trucks, and other artisan-produced specialties.

Also in Ringoes, Old York Cellars will offer a Mother's Day Dessert Pairing. Delight Mom with an exclusive experience in the heart of the winemaking facilities. In a small group setting, she will enjoy a guided tasting of award-winning wines paired with hand-made treats from our neighbors at Sciascia Confections in Stockton, NJ. Every bite and sip is a special treat. Seating's: Saturday (5/11) & Sunday (5/12) at 1:00 & 3:00 with $30 Admission.

Beneduce Vineyards in Pittstown will have live music each day as part of their Group Therapy music series.

Salem County

Auburn Road Vineyards in Pilesgrove on Saturday, May 11th & Sunday, May 12th @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm will offer a Mother's Day Brunch. Brunch seating will take place between 10:00 am and 12:00 pm. Reservation seating times are available in 15 minute increments beginning at 10:00 am. Last seating time is available at 12:00 pm. Reservations required. Email reservations@www.auburnroadvineyards.com or call (856-769-WINE) for reservations. Brunch tickets are $24.99 per guest and add a wine pairing for just $10. Solé Mimosa will also be available during brunch.

Also in Pilesgrove at Chestnut Run Farms on Saturday and Sunday 12-5 pm, guests are invited for one of the few weekends the winery is open during the year. They will be pouring free tastings of five wines. At Monroeville Winery & Vineyard in Monroeville, wine tasting is $10 per person and includes seven samples and a souvenir glass. Reservations are required for groups of six or more. Salem Oak Vineyards in Pedrickstown will have a Mother's Day brunch.

Burlington County

In Columbus, NJ, Iron Plow Vineyards will offer wine tasting, live music and fire pits and sweet treats by local baker The Farmer's Daughter.

Valenzano Winery in Shamong will host their annual Mother's Day Picnic. General admission is $15 per tickets and children 14 and under is $10. Enjoy great entertainment, wine tasting food trucks and crafters. This event is sold out every year please get your tickets early. There will be a large selection of food trucks and crafters along with newly released wines available for sampling. We limit ticket sales to this event to ensure visitors have plenty of room to spread and enjoy the festival grounds with their family. Order tickets at www.valenzanowine.com.

The Garden State Wine Growers Association's Mother's Day Wine Trail Weekend is one of four annual trail weekends that is funded through grants from the NJ Wine Industry Council which affords guests a terrific opportunity to visit multiple wineries over the course of a day or the entire weekend. The Association produces a passport program, which allows for visitors to collect stamps at each NJ winery. When all winery stamps are collected, the passport can be mailed back to the association and is then entered into a drawing for an annual renowned wine trip giveaway! The trip prize this year will be announced on May 26th on Facebook Live. The Association also has a mobile app version of the passport available.

From only a dozen wineries open in 2000 to the 50 open today, the New Jersey wine industry is growing across the state with many more wineries due to open in the next couple of years. For a full list of participating wineries and details of the special offerings at each location, visit www.newjerseywines.com.

Photo Credit: Freeimages.com





