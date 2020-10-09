Mini Wine Tour with WHITECLIFF WINES and the GARY FARRELL VINEYARDS & WINERY

WHITECLIFF WINES and GARY FARRELL VINEYARDS & WINERY

Letting our readers know about wines that are accessible and enjoyable is our pleasure. Here's our "Mini Wine Tour" that features two producers. Get acquainted with Whitecliff Wines from Marlborough New Zealand, and Gary Farrell Vineyards & Winery from the Russian River Valley in California. We sampled a few of the wines from these producers and highly recommend them.

Gary Farrell 2017 Russian River Selection Pinot Noir - This beautifully balanced selection is blended with grapes from some of the region's top vineyards that include Hallberg, Rochioli, Taboni, Martaella, Hop Kiln, Nonella, and Pratt-Lakeview. The three week grape harvest began on August 21, eleven days later than the year before with the majority of fruit harvested during the second week. This Pinot Noir blend captures a sense of richness and elegance with its tempting, fruity aromas of Bing cherries, pomegranate, boysenberry syrup and preserved raspberries. This is a wine that will complement pasta dishes with light savory sauces and baked salmon. It also works nicely with creamy soft cheeses and fruit. SRP: $45

Gary Farrell 2016 Grist Vineyard Zinfandel Dry Creek Valley - This 2016 vintage was an exceptional one for Gary Farrell wines. The fruit was among the best that the winery has seen. This Zinfandel was produced much like a Pinot Noir using extremely gentle winemaking techniques. The lovely aroma starts with earthy tones followed by elegant fruit and spice. The wine has a long and zesty finish to delight the palate. Pair it with grilled kabobs or braised short ribs. Enjoy with Italian dishes like lasagna or a specialty pizza. SRP: $50

For more information on Gary Farrell Vineyards & Winery, please visit https://www.garyfarrellwinery.com/.

Whitecliff Pinot Noir 2019 - This vintage is one of the best that they have produced in decades due to the fact that the fruit was in perfect condition. White Cliff Pinot Noir 2019 has exceptional color and intensity with aromas of dark cherry, boysenberry, and chocolate. The wine is a nice match for a charcuterie platter or with entrees such as roast duck and lamb dishes. SRP: $20.

Whitecliff Sauvignon Blanc 2020 - This is a classic, spirited Sauvignon Blanc that has aromas of nettle, lime, and grapefruit. The grapes were harvested in the cool of the night then gently pressed, and the juice was clarified quickly to capture and maintain the pleasing and powerful fruity aromas. We like pairing White Cliff Sauvignon Blanc 2020 with shellfish and white meat dishes like roast chicken. SRP: $16

For more information on Whitecliff Wines, visit: https://whitecliffwines.com/.

Stay tuned! Broadwayworld.com Food and Wine will continue their "Mini Wine Tour" series with select wines for our readers!

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gary Farrell Vineyards & Winery and Freeimages.com

Related Articles