Mini Wine Tour-Experience Fine, Affordable Selections for the Holidays

The holiday season has officially arrived! Choosing a wine for gifting, dining, or entertaining can be a challenge. People in the know opt for wines that are uniquely positioned to please while still being affordable. We are highlighting three producers for our readers. The good news is that the selections can be easily accessed at your favorite shop and are sure to delight.

Cellier des Dauphins 2018 Cotes du Rhone Reserve Red (SRP $14)

Region: Rhone Valley, France

Welcome a little bit of France into your home this holiday season with Cellier des Dauphins 2018 Cotes du Rhone Reserve Red. Cellier des Dauphins wines are produced in the region's Mediterranean climate with its sun drenched terroirs. Cotes du Rhone Reserve Red is comprised of 20% Syrah and 80% Grenache. It has a beautiful, bright garnet hue and boasts a smooth, balanced structure with notes of ripe fruit. This wine is a modern take on the traditional Cotes du Rhone style. It has a intense, yet elegant lingering finish. The wine pairs wonderfully with meats like turkey, ham or pork roasts for comforting wintertime meals. Visit: https://www.cellier-des-dauphins.com/en/.

Florio Targa DOC Marsala 2006 Superiore Riserva Semisecco (SRP $20)

Region: Sicily, Italy

Steeped in tradition, Florio Marsala was founded in 1833 and is one of the oldest producers of authentic Marsala in Sicily with roots that run deep in the region's history and culture. Made with Sicily's native grape variety, Grillo, Marsala DOC's experience an extended aging in cask barrels with the final product bringing forth the rich aroma of dates and notes of dried fruits. The wine is sweet and velvety on the palate. The Targa, a Reserva Semisecco, is bright amber with beautiful topaz highlights. Largely undiscovered to even the most experienced Italian wine drinkers, high quality Marsalas showcase remarkable versatility. Enjoy sipping your Marsala as an aperitivo or serve it with a luscious dessert. Visit: http://www.disaronnointernational.com/winebrand/florio/.

Enate 2015 Crianza (SRP $15)

Region: Somontano, Spain

The countryside of Somontano is defined by a rural stretch of foothills and mountains in the northeast corner of Spain. It is an enchantingly beautiful area that is well recognized for producing fine wines. The Enate 2015 Crianza, comprised of Tempranillo and Cabernet Sauvignon, features a vibrant red color that is ideal for the festive holiday season. It has an intense complex aroma and is rich in spicy notes against the wine's background of ripe red fruit with a balanced tannin structure. It has an extraordinarily long finish that makes it ideal to be served with a robust charcuterie platter that includes hard cheeses, smoked fish, and meats. Visit: https://www.enate.es/en/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Producers and Freeimages.com

Related Articles