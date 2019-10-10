Meet the Sommelier: Timothy Brierley of TRATTORIA ITALIENNE in the Flatiron

Timothy Brierley is the Head Sommelier at Trattoria Italienne. He was born in Brooklyn and grew up in Warwick, a little town just north of NYC. Timothy told Broadwayworld that he had a pretty standard childhood. He ran cross country, swam for his high school, and snowboarded with friends on the weekends. When Timothy was 16, he started working at a local pizza joint . This was his first experience in the world of hospitality. Later on, he waited tables in college for extra money. After college, when Timothy moved to New York City where the only job he could find happened to be at a Michelin starred restaurant. From then on, Timothy knew what he wanted to do with his life.

Broadwayworld.com had the pleasure of interviewing Timothy Brierley about his career as a sommelier and Trattoria Italienne.

What are some of your personal qualities or talents that have enhanced your career?

I would say there are two things that have enhanced my career. One of the first things I ever remember hearing about myself is I could talk to anybody and I mean anybody. The jury is still out on whether that is a good thing or not. The second would have to be charisma. Anybody who has ever worked in the front of house of any restaurant knows that to be successful you have to be quite charismatic.

When did you first become interested in fine wine?

Phil Johnson of 'Gloria' in Hell's Kitchen is the first person to really get me into wine. He is probably the reason I am where I am today. Well him and two of my very good friends in Napa California, Chris Pontecore and Nathan Rogevich. They were the ones that really pushed me to study and eventually pass my exams.

Tell us a little about your travel experiences as a sommelier.

Unfortunately I haven't had much of an opportunity to travel around the world. However, I did drive across the country and move to Napa Valley for a few years. This was a place where everybody was so focused on wine that it really helped me key into my studies.

Why do you find your career as a sommelier so rewarding?

Life is hard. Especially here in New York. My favorite part about my job is that I get to take people away to another part of the world through wine and food any given day of the week. If I get to make somebody's day even a little easier, a little better. That's the part that puts a smile on my face.

What is one of your favorite meals and what wine would you select for it?

Honestly, a big juicy bacon cheeseburger and a killer glass of syrah from the Northern Rhone Valley.

Tell us a little about the restaurant or organization that you currently work with.

Trattoria Italienne is owned by Chef Jared Sippel and Lindsey Kilmurray. The cuisine is Northern Italian inspired with a little bit of Provincial French. Our produce is as local as it gets. The food is absolutely incredible. The bar program is one of the best I've ever worked with. I've heard the wine program isn't bad either!

Trattoria Italienne is located at 19 West 24th Street, New York, NY 10010. For more information, menus, and hours of operation, please visit https://www.italiennenyc.com/ or call 212.600.5139.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Timothy Brierley and Trattoria Italienne





