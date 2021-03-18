March Madness Sporty Cocktail Recipes

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

From March 18th to April 5th, March Madness, the annual showdown for the NCAA men's basketball tournament is happening. It's your chance to watch wall-to-wall basketball for days on end. While you experience the inevitable upsets and monitor your brackets, you're going to want some tasty libations to enjoy.

Here are recipes for a seven sporty cocktails from Tia Maria, Partida, Disaronno, Broken Shed, The Busker, and Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin that are ideal for your virtual March Madness viewing parties or to enjoy while watching the games at home. Gather the ingredients and get ready to cheer on your favorite teams and toast the winners!

Tia On The Rocks

Ingredients:

-2 oz Tia Maria

-Garnish: Lemon Zest

Method: Add Tia Maria to a rocks glass with one large format ice cube. Garnish with lemon zest.

Partida Collins

Ingredients:

-2 oz Partida Blanco

-.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice

-6 Raspberries

Method: Muddle 3 fresh raspberries in a shaker and then combine all ingredients. Shake and strain into a lowball glass over ice. Garnish with 3 fresh raspberries on a pick.

Velvet Fire

Ingredients:

-2 oz Disaronno Velvet

-1 oz Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire

Method: Pour all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass with ice.

Disaronno Fizz

Ingredients:

-1.5 oz Disaronno Originale

-Fresh Lemon Juice

-Q Tonic Club Soda

Garnish: Lemon Zest

Method: Pour Disaronno over ice, add a squeeze of fresh lemon juice and top up with Q Tonic Club Soda. Stir and garnish with lemon zest.

Peach Bellini Martini

Ingredients:

-2 oz Broken Shed Vodka

-1 oz Peach Schnapps

-1 oz Peach Puree or Nectar

-1 teaspoon of Lemon Juice

-Prosecco or Champagne

Method: Fill a shaker with ice and add Broken Shed Vodka, Peach Schnapps and Peach Puree or Nectar. Next, add one teaspoon of Lemon Juice and shake the shaker. Then strain the shaker into a Martini Glass. Top the Martini Glass with a splash of Prosecco or Champagne.

Busk & Cola

Ingredients:

-1 oz The Busker Triple Cask Triple Smooth

-2 oz Cola

-Lemon Zest Twist

Method: Add The Busker to a highball glass with ice and top with Cola. Stir and garnish with a Lemon Zest Twist.

The Curious Concoction

Ingredients:

-2 oz Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin

-.75 oz fresh lime juice

-.75 oz fresh grapefruit juice

-.25 oz sugar syrup

Garnish: Grapefruit wedge and fresh mint

Method: Shake and serve over ice. Garnish with fresh mint and a generous grapefruit wedge.

