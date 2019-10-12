MORTON'S THE STEAKHOUSE & Duckhorn Vineyards Host Taste of Two Legends Wine Dinner on Saturday 10/26

Morton's The Steakhouse and Duckhorn Vineyards have joined forces to host "A Taste of Two Legends," a culinary event held simultaneously at Morton's locations across the country.

On Saturday, October 26, guests attending the nationwide celebration can enjoy a chef-curated six-course meal paired with hand-selected bottles of Duckhorn wines to perfectly complement the meal.

"Morton's The Steakhouse and Duckhorn Vineyards are renowned institutions recognized for offering the highest standards of luxury," said Tim Whitlock, COO Morton's The Steakhouse. "We look forward to hosting this extraordinary wine dinner with Duckhorn and welcoming our patrons across the U.S. to enjoy an unparalleled culinary experience."

A Taste of Two Legends will feature pours of:

Duckhorn Vineyards, Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley, 2018

Duckhorn Vineyards, Chardonnay, Napa Valley, 2017

Goldeneye, Pinot Noir, Anderson Valley, 2016

Duckhorn Vineyards, Merlot, Napa Valley 2016

Duckhorn Vineyards, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, 2016

Paraduxx, Proprietary Red, Napa Valley, 2016

Duckhorn Vineyards, "The Discussion", Red Wine, Napa Valley , 2015

A Taste of Two Legends will feature pours of the following wines at a few select locations across the country:

Duckhorn Vineyards, Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley, 2018

Duckhorn Vineyards, Chardonnay, Napa Valley, 2017

Kosta Browne, Pinot Noir, Russian River, 2017

Duckhorn, Patzimaro Vineyard, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, 2013

Duckhorn Vineyards, Cabernet Sauvignon, Howell Mountain, 2011

Duckhorn Vineyards, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, 2012

Duckhorn Vineyards, "The Discussion", Red Wine, Napa Valley , 2015

In addition to the exemplary wine pours, guests will be served a decadent meal including a reception of passed hors d'oeuvres, seafood course, amuse bouche, beef course, and cheese course. Highlights include a Snake River Farms Wagyu Ribeye Cap served with roasted garlic cream and citrus herb gremolata, a Snake River Farms Gold Manhattan Steak with roasted Maitake mushrooms, truffle parsnip puree, red wine demi-glace, and Maine Lobster Avocado Salad paired with hearts of palm, bosc pears and a tarragon vinaigrette. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.mortons.com/wine-dinner/.

Morton's The Steakhouse opened its first location in Chicago in 1978 and now boasts 79 locations worldwide. Morton's strives to exceed guests' expectations through its food, award-winning wine list, atmosphere, genuine hospitality and unparalleled service.

Morton's offers diners "The Best Steak... Anywhere," serving only USDA prime-aged beef. Besides its exceptional steaks, Morton's offers diners fresh fish and seafood, and hand-picked produce. Morton's commitment to excellence is unwavering and is showcased in each menu item through the careful preparation and quality ingredients. Whether gathering with friends or enjoying a business dinner, Morton's guests have come to expect remarkable service and reliable experiences that keep them coming back from more. For more information on Morton's The Steakhouse, please visit https://www.mortons.com/.

ABOUT LANDRY'S, INC.

Landry's, Inc., wholly owned by Tilman J. Fertitta, is a multinational, diversified restaurant, hospitality, gaming and entertainment company based in Houston, Texas. The company operates more than 500 high-end and casual dining establishments around the world, including well-known concepts such as Landry's Seafood, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Rainforest Cafe, Mitchell's Fish Market Restaurants, Morton's The Steakhouse, The Oceanaire, McCormick & Schmick's Seafood, Chart House, Saltgrass Steak House, Claim Jumper and Mastro's Restaurants. Landry's also operates a group of signature restaurants, including Vic & Anthony's, Grotto, Willie G's and others; along with popular New York BR Guest Restaurants such as Dos Caminos, Strip House and Bill's Bar & Burger. Landry's gaming division includes the renowned Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino concept, with locations in Las Vegas and Laughlin, Nev.; Atlantic City, N.J.; Biloxi, Miss.; and Lake Charles, La. Landry's entertainment and hospitality divisions encompass popular destinations including the Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier, Kemah Boardwalk, Aquarium Restaurants and other exciting attractions, coupled with deluxe accommodations throughout the Houston and Galveston area, including the luxurious San Luis Resort, Spa & Conference Center on Galveston Island.

