MONDRIAN ALPINE TERRACE Hosts Ugly Sweater Party Saturday 12/21

Get ready to dress in your Holiday worst! This Saturday, December 21st, Mondrian Alpine Terrace is hosting its First Annual Ugly Sweater Party complete with a one-hour open bar, DJ, photo booth, and prizes for the best outfit!

Tickets for the event are only $21 and include a one-hour beer/wine open bar from 8pm-9pm, as well as $12 specialty cocktails all night long. Each cocktail purchase gets you a spin of the prize wheel to wine drink specials, prizes, and more! The est Ugly Sweater will be rewarded with one grand prize, so be sure to don your tackiest duds.

All are welcome, 21 and over, so grab your tickets before they sell out. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ugly-sweater-party-at-mondrian-alpine-terrace-tickets-86004426555.

The Mondrian Alpine Terrace is located at 444 Park Avenue South, New York, NY 10016. Visit: https://igchospitality.com/restaurants/mondrianterrace/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Mondrian Alpine Terrace





