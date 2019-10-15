MONARCH ROOFTOP & INDOOR LOUNGE Hosts Annual Pumpkin Carving Contest Saturday 10/26

Monarch Rooftop & Indoor Lounge will host its annual Pumpkin Carving Contest on Saturday, October 26th from 12pm to 3pm at 71 West 35th Street (judging at 2:45). Patrons of all ages (children are welcome) can enter the contest and participate in a raffle for $1 per ticket. 100% of proceeds from raffles and drinks will be donated to Bethenny Frankel's BStrong Disaster Relief Foundation. Monarch's outdoor rooftop section is enclosed with a transparent structure during the colder months.

There will be large pumpkins to carve for adults ($20) and mini pumpkins for children ($10). Children ages 4 and under are free. Costumes are welcome and encouraged. Monarch will be decorated with pumpkins, haystacks, and other autumn-like dressings.

WHAT: Monarch Rooftop & Indoor Lounge's Annual Pumpkin Carving Contest

WHEN: Saturday, October 26th from 12pm to 3pm (judging at 2:45pm)

WHERE: 71 West 35th Street, rooftop level (http://addisongroupnyc.com/venues/monarch/)

RSVP/TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/annual-pumpkin-carving-decorating-contest-monarch-rooftop-indoor-lounge-tickets-73151715751

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Monarch Rooftop & Indoor Lounge





