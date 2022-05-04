MOM Loves Wine and Spirits

For all the moms and mother figures that will be celebrating their special day on Sunday May 8th, raise a glass and toast love, laughter, and good times. Presenting a bottle as a gift is a great way to keep the party going. We have gathered some suggestions and included the web sites for each of the recommended wines and spirits.

Here are six delightfully crafted wines that are perfect to share when you gather your group on Mother's Day. It's a gift that everyone can enjoy. The wines we've selected can be purchased at your favorite wine and spirits stores at excellent price points.

Unanime Gran Vino Tinto (SRP: $24.99) - This wine has a luscious blackberry and blueberry aromas and flavors with extremely well-crafted tannins that balance the wine to give it an incredibly beautiful taste. It's also an easy wine to pair whether you bring it to your favorite BYOB restaurant, enjoying some home cooking or just opening a bottle to sip and relax.

Medalla Cabernet Sauvignon (SRP: $20.00) - The wine is a velvety, juicy cabernet with currant and blueberry character that is sure to please even the most particular mom. Pair this very special wine with a casual meal of craft burgers, grilled seasonal vegetables or a cheese plate creation.

Head High 2019 Sonoma County Pinot Noir (SRP: $25) - This wine is made true to the varietal's expression. The grapes for this Pinot Noir from High Head Wines is sourced from select growers in Sonoma County with the highest quality fruit. The wine has a bright cherry taste, spice and goji berry. It has subtle tannins with a round lingering finish. Mom will find this wine incredibly easy to pair.

Mateus Dry Rose (SRP: $14.99) - The wine is ideal for moms that are passionate about rosé wine and it has a beautiful hue. She'll be thrilled with this fruity, well-balanced wine from Portugal that she can share with loved ones and friends. By using traditional Portuguese red grape varietals, Mateus is able to achieve an elegant rosé with notes of raspberry, red cherry and strawberry. On the palate, it is fresh and fruit forward, with great balance, a refreshing hint of acidity and a harmonious long finish. Slightly chilled, it's a wonderful patio sip.

Gary Farrell 2019 Russian River Selection Chardonnay (SRP: $35) - This vibrant wine by Gary Farrell Vineyards & Winery is from the Russian River Valley. With the aroma of ripe nectarine and honeysuckle, it is full bodied and rich on the palate with flavors of Meyer lemon and ginger. You can be sure this wine will please mom.

Silk & Spice Red Wine (SRP: $10.25) - The wine's exceptional flavors are made possible by Portugal's diverse terroir, indigenous Portuguese grapes, and the exotic spices and aromas discovered on the 'Silk and Spice' routes to the far east in the 1500's. It is a red blend of deep, rich layers, characterized by aromas of ripe red fruit with hints of vanilla, mocha and spices. Mom will adore this delicious red blend.

Get your mixology skills ready when you gift a bottle of spirits for Mother's Day. Beautifully bottled, these spirits are sure to please. Cheers to the wonderful people you are planning to honor.

Malfy's Gin Rosa (SRP: $29.95) - Straight from the Amalfi Coast, Malfy Gins truly embody the essence of La Dolce Vita. Malfy's Gin Rosa is a fusion of Sicilian pink grapefruit, Italian lemons, fine botanicals and handpicked juniper that creates the ultimate bright and sophisticated gin with a beautiful light pink color that is sure to please on Mother's Day and beyond.

Whiskeysmith Blood Orange Flavored Whiskey (SRP: $23.99) - Whiskeysmith Blood Orange forges natural blood orange flavor with real, American whiskey. The round and bright, yet zesty and juicy, blood orange's dual personality blends effortlessly with the warm vanilla and spice undertones found only in the best American whiskey. Whiskeysmith Flavored Whiskey, made with real, American whiskey and fruit and culinary inspired extracts, acts as a cocktail in a bottle that makes for a mouth-watering sipper. This flavored whiskey can be enjoyed on its own, while also adding incredible depth of flavor to any cocktail creation. Bottled at 30% ABV

Absente, Absinthe Refined (SRP: $39.99) - With the perfect balance of Wormwood, anise, mint and spices, the spirit has a sweet, fresh, and slightly spiced taste. Absente, Absinthe Refined at 110 proof can be enjoyed mixed with water as the classic sugar and water mixture with a slotted spoon. Serve it on the rocks and in aromatic cocktails that include the Mojito. The spirit is produced in South of France, following some of the oldest absinthe recipes.

Nooku Bourbon Cream (SRP: $29.99): "Nooku Bourbon Cream = premium bourbon, cream, & love. None of that neutral grain stuff. Nooku is mellow but what it lacks in burn it makes up for in flavor. Ingredients of uncompromising quality: premium bourbon aged in new American oak barrels, blended with fresh, sweet dairy cream. Made with no artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, or supplemental spirits. The result is nothing less than sublime.

Broken Shed (SRP: $29.99): Broken Shed Vodka is a whey-distilled vodka based in Wanaka, New Zealand. Distilled, crafted and bottled in New Zealand since its inception in 2009, its vodka draws upon the country's natural aquifer and spring waters, without any hint of gluten, additives, sugars or GMOs. Since entering the U.S. market in June 2012, Broken Shed Vodka has won a legion of loyal fans and an impressive collection of awards. Broken Shed Vodka started in a 'broken' down old shed on Lake Wanaka where the formula was originally crafted and produced.

Ballotin Chocolate Whiskey (SRP: $25.00): Inspired by a love of bourbon whiskey and a passion for chocolate, Ballotin Chocolate Whiskey was founded in 2015 in Louisville, Kentucky. The approachable whiskey has tastes of favorite chocolate indulgences. Available in eight flavors, including Original Chocolate, Bourbon Ball, Caramel Turtle, Chocolate Mint, Peanut Butter Chocolate, Chocolate Mocha, Chocolate Cherry, and Chocolate Peanut Butter Cream. All of Ballotin's spirits combine the backbone, body, and base flavor of aged American whiskey with all-natural essences of classic and contemporary chocolate favorites.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Freeimages.com