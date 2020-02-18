MIONETTO Spritz Recipes â€“ 8 Outstanding Ideas

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

The "Spritz," Northern Italy's highly lauded wine-based cocktail, is so versatile. And Mionetto Prosecco has eight tempting, thirst quenching spritz recipes. Whether you're on the lookout for a first class apéritif, refreshing brunch spritzer, or an all-day go-to cocktail, Mionetto has you covered. Their fine Prosecco selections have a low ABV and low calories.

Our readers will be delighted to start "spritzing" with flavor profiles to match every occasion in life. Each of the drinks has pairing suggestions also.

A Spritz is easy to prepare, as simple as 1-2-3!

1. Pour 3 ounces of Mionetto into a glass of ice,

2. Stir in two ounces of your preferred liquor or mixer

3. Top your drink off with one ounce of liquor or mixer and finish with an attractive garnish

-Mionetto Aperol Spritz - Mionetto Brut DOC, Aperol, Soda Water, & Orange Slice. Pair with day drinking.

-Mionetto Elderflower Spritz - Mionetto Brut DOC, St-Germain Liqueur, Soda Water, & Lemon Wheel. Pair with appetizers.

-Mionetto Sunshine Spritz - Mionetto Brut DOC, Orange Juice, Campari, & Orange Slice. Pair with breakfast.

-Mionetto Arancia Spritz - Mionetto Brut DOC, San Pellegrino Aranciata, Campari, & Orange Slice. Pair with dinner.

-Mionetto Limone Spritz - Mionetto Brut DOC, Soda Water, Limoncello, & Lemon Peel. Pair with apéritif.

-Mionetto Rosso Spritz - Mionetto Brut DOC, Cranberry Juice, Pimms, & Squeeze of Lemon / Cucumber Slice. Pair with brunch.

-Mionetto Paradiso Spritz - Mionetto Brut DOC, Galliano Autentico, Pinapple Juice, Mint Spring, & Pineapple Slice. Pair with lunch.

-Mionetto Rosa Amara Spritz - Mionetto Sparkling Rosé, Sparkling Water, Campari, & Grapefruit Peel. Pair with late nights.

For more information on Mionetto, please visit their web site at https://usa.mionetto.com/us.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Mionetto





