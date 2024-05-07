MET Gala After Party with Stella McCartney and Casamigos Tequila at Casa Cruz

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Monday night in NYC, Casamigos continued its partnership with Stella McCartney in throwing the hottest MET Gala after party at Casa Cruz. The party, which followed the iconic Met Gala, brought a star-studded crowd including Shakira, Lewis Hamilton, Serena Williams, Matt Damon, Penélope Cruz, Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, Cara Delevingne, Irina Shayk, Karlie Kloss, Baz Luhrmann, Ed Sheeran, Rita Ora, Leon Bridges, Adrien Brody, Georgina Chapman, Charlotte Tillbury, Venus Williams, Charli XCX, Julianne Hough and more.

The tequila flowed all night as fashion’s biggest night was celebrated while guests sipped Casamigos signature cocktails while dancing to music by Daisy O’Dell. Casamigos greeted guests with mini Añejo Espresso martinis and Casamigas cocktails. Casamigos served three specialty cocktails; CasamigAs Jalapeño Margaritas, Honey Sage Margaritas & Ginger Palomas.

To learn more about Casamigos, visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com and Madeleine Thomas/BFA.com

Photo: Matt Damon, Luciana Barroso, Rita Ora, Cara Delevingne, Stella McCartney, Penélope Cruz, Shakira

Comments