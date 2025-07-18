MELBA'S TABLE Returns to Harlem for 3 Inviting Evenings

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Harlem’s heart is beating a little louder this summer. The culinary event, “Melba’s Table” is back to make summer Saturdays unforgettable. Beginning Saturday, July 26th, Melba’s beloved three-course communal dinner series returns to the streets of Harlem for three exclusive dining experiences featuring live music, courtesy of Power 2 Ispire, vibrant vibes, and the restaurant’s soul-stirring cuisine.

Power 2 Inspire (P2I) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by Ray and Vivian Scott Chew to empower young talent in the music industry through mentorship, internships, workshops, and wellness support. With a focus on Black and Brown creatives, their flagship Summer Internship/Mentorship Program has connected over 200 emerging artists with top industry leaders. P2I also offers year-round opportunities like concert showcases, mobile studio access for underserved communities, and panel series with music legends.

As a strong community supporter, “Melba’s Table” is part of the city’s Summer Streets program that runs July through September, turning select neighborhood streets into a pedestrian-only paradise every Saturday between noon and 8 PM. In addition to July 26th, Melba’s Table will also take place on August 9th and September 6th, from 4 PM to 8PM.

Check out what the evening includes!

A welcome reception from 4 pm to 5 pm with passed passed bites of catfish strips, spring rolls, and short rib sliders along with one complimentary cocktail. A cash bar will be available throughout.

A family-style dinner will be served from 5pm to 6 pm. The first course is a Southern caesar salad; second course is Melba's signature fried chicken, pan-seared salmon entrees with mac and cheese, collard greens and rice and peas on the side. The third course is red velvet cake or Grandma's sweet potato pie.

A live band and dancing will be from 4 pm to 8 pm. Bands will play throughout the evening and guests are encouraged to dance post-dinner.

Melba's Restaurant is located at 300 West 144th Street in Harlem, NYC. The dates for Melba's Table are all on Saturdays, 7/26, 8/9 and 9/6. The event is from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The price is $75 per person plus tax and gratuity. 80 seats are available for each dinner. Tickets are available through OpenTable.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Melba's