 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

MELBA'S TABLE Returns to Harlem for 3 Inviting Evenings

A welcome reception, dinner and dancing will be enjoyed at Melba's as part of the city's Summer Streets Program with live music by Power 2 Inspire

By: Jul. 18, 2025
MELBA'S TABLE Returns to Harlem for 3 Inviting Evenings Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Harlem’s heart is beating a little louder this summer.  The culinary event,  “Melba’s Table” is back to make summer Saturdays unforgettable. Beginning Saturday, July 26th, Melba’s beloved three-course communal dinner series returns to the streets of Harlem for three exclusive dining experiences featuring live music, courtesy of Power 2 Ispire,  vibrant vibes, and the restaurant’s soul-stirring cuisine.  

Power 2 Inspire (P2I) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by Ray and Vivian Scott Chew to empower young talent in the music industry through mentorship, internships, workshops, and wellness support. With a focus on Black and Brown creatives, their flagship Summer Internship/Mentorship Program has connected over 200 emerging artists with top industry leaders. P2I also offers year-round opportunities like concert showcases, mobile studio access for underserved communities, and panel series with music legends.

As a strong community supporter, “Melba’s Table” is part of the city’s Summer Streets program that runs July through September, turning select neighborhood streets into a pedestrian-only paradise every Saturday between noon and 8 PM. In addition to July 26th, Melba’s Table will also take place on August 9th and September 6th, from 4 PM to 8PM.

Check out what the evening includes!

A welcome reception from 4 pm to 5 pm with passed passed bites of catfish strips, spring rolls, and short rib sliders along with one complimentary cocktail. A cash bar will be available throughout.

A family-style dinner will be served from 5pm to 6 pm.  The first course is a Southern caesar salad; second course is Melba's signature fried chicken, pan-seared salmon entrees with mac and cheese, collard greens and rice and peas on the side.  The third course is red velvet cake or Grandma's sweet potato pie.

A live band and dancing will be from 4 pm to 8 pm.  Bands will play throughout the evening and guests are encouraged to dance post-dinner.

Melba's Restaurant is located at 300 West 144th Street in Harlem, NYC.  The dates for Melba's Table are all on Saturdays, 7/26, 8/9 and 9/6. The event is from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm.  The price is $75 per person plus tax and gratuity.  80 seats are available for each dinner. Tickets are available through OpenTable.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Melba's 


Need more Food + Wine Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos