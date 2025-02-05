MEDIUM RARE Free Steak Dinners for Popping the Big Question on Valentine's Day

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Here’s a juicy love story just waiting to happen! More than 200,000 people will pop the “will you marry me” question this Valentine’s Day. Those that choose to do it at one of the nine Medium Rare restaurants, including their recently opened New York location at 488 3rd Avenue, will win a FREE Steak Frites dinner on their wedding anniversary date every year for the rest of their married lives.

The iconic Medium Rare Steak Frites dinner includes a culotte steak served with Medium Rare’s famous secret sauce, French fries, a side salad, and rustic bread all for the price of $34.95, and there are complimentary second servings of the steak and fries!

Steak Frites playful and unique ambiance, including orders written in crayon, cocktail napkins printed with French pick-up lines, and quirky French lessons in the restroom adds to the fun vibe, making it a memorable experience for those celebrating love.

For more information on Steak Frites in New York City, their other locations, menu, and operating hours, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Alex Staniloff

Comments