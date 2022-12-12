Lunar New Year Celebration and Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival Return in 2023 to Disney California Adventure Park

Editor's Note: We thank Kelsey Lynch, Public Relations Director for Disneyland Resort for this article about the upcoming Disney California Adventure Food and Wine Festival and their Lunar New Year Celebration.

We are excited to share that our limited-time festivals will be returning to the Disneyland Resort in early 2023! The Lunar New Year celebration and Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will be back next year, with the exhilarating entertainment and culinary classics you love, plus many new offerings to enjoy throughout Disney California Adventure park (and beyond)!

The Lunar New Year celebration will take place from Jan. 20 through Feb. 15, 2023, and Disney California Food & Wine Festival will run from March 3 through April 25, 2023. You won't want to miss all the fun!

Lunar New Year, Jan. 20 - Feb. 15, 2023

May health, luck and prosperity be yours! Disney California Adventure park will usher in the Lunar New Year with a joyous tribute to Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese cultures with a multicultural celebration filled with auspicious wishes for the new year. In 2023, we will be celebrating the Year of the Rabbit. The Chinese zodiac calendar plays a significant role in shaping the traditions, holidays and foods enjoyed in Asian communities all over the globe. In Chinese culture, the rabbit has the unique characteristic of waiting for an opportune moment and then leaping into action. More than any other zodiac animal, the rabbit symbolizes luck. We will also be recognizing the Vietnamese zodiac calendar during the Lunar New Year celebration, which marks 2023 as the Year of the Cat.

On-hand to celebrate during Lunar New Year will be Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse in their festive attire, plus Mulan and Mushu from Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Mulan."

The centerpiece of the celebration will be "Mulan's Lunar New Year Procession," a vibrant performance hosted by Mulan and Mushu, that features dozens of spirited parade performers as they honor family, friendship, and the potential for a fortune-filled new year. In 2023, the procession will be extended throughout all of Disney California Adventure along the parade route from Paradise Gardens through Hollywood Land.

The culinary landscape will also expand, with the addition of two new Lunar New Year marketplaces: Bamboo Blessings and Wrapped with Love. They will join the returning marketplaces, including Lucky 8 Lantern, Prosperity Bao & Buns, Red Spice Traders, and Longevity Noodle Co. With the return of the popular Sip and Savor pass, you may choose to taste your way through six mouthwatering food & non-alcoholic beverage selections from participating marketplaces and dining locations.* Purchase for yourself, or share with a friend!

"Hurry Home - Lunar New Year Celebration" also returns, presented prior to "World of Color." This heartwarming nighttime water show tells the tale of a little lantern's quest to reunite with family for the annual celebration of good luck and fortune. During the celebration, you can check the Disneyland app for showtimes.

You'll get to enjoy even more Lunar New Year celebrations with family-friendly fun including crafts, Chinese calligraphy demonstrations and the Lucky Wishes Wall, where guests can share their hopes for the future/year ahead. Plus, additional tasty treats and festival items will be available at Paradise Garden Grill and Lucky Fortune Cookery.

Also returning beginning Jan. 20, you'll once again get to see Raya, from the Disney Animation film "Raya and the Last Dragon." Under a forest canopy deep in the heart of Redwood Creek Challenge Trail, you may encounter the heroic Raya, greeting new friends and visiting from the newly reunited lands of Kumandra.

Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival, March 3 - April 25, 2023

The foodie favorite Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will once again feature the best of what California has to offer! This festival includes 12 festival marketplaces that feature a smorgasbord of sweet and savory foods along with creative cocktails, beer, wine and tasty non-alcoholic beverages. The best way to enjoy the eats of the festival is with a Sip and Savor pass, which will be available to purchase for this festival, as well!*

In addition, guests will find even more festival-inspired dishes at select restaurants throughout Disney California Adventure and special items will also be featured in the Downtown Disney District and at the Hotels of Disneyland Resort.

Family-friendly entertainment also returns to the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival with appearances by the Jammin' Chefs, Chef Goofy, and the "Alice's Wonderland Bakery Unbirthday Party" show. In addition, there will be even more exciting entertainment to check out on the Palisades Stage and the Paradise Gardens bandstand.

Guests of all ages will also enjoy crafts, complimentary weekend culinary demonstrations, and artist events and signings.

Plus, Soarin' Over California will return for a limited time during the festival! This beloved attraction celebrates the beauty and wonder of the Golden State, from San Francisco's iconic Golden Gate Bridge to the crashing waves in Malibu.

And for those looking to elevate their Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival experience, there will be additional bookable signature events** to expand your knowledge on wine, beer and spirits. For a truly deluxe experience, this year's epicurean encounters will include Carthay Circle Winemaker Receptions, Trader Sam's Mixology Seminars and GCH Craftsman Grill mixology seminars and a Grand Tasting event at the Disneyland Hotel.

Further information for the upcoming Lunar New Year celebration and Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival (including the bookable experiences) will be available on Disneyland.com at a later date. And don't forget to keep watch on the Disney Parks Blog for Disney Eats foodie guides and other delicious details as we get closer to the return of these popular festivals!

Check the latest entertainment details and schedules at Disneyland.com or the Disneyland mobile app. Entertainment, experiences, and offerings may be modified, limited in availability or unavailable, and are subject to restrictions, and change or cancellation without notice. Both Theme Park reservations and valid admission for the same Park on the same day are required for Park entry. Park reservations are limited, subject to availability and not guaranteed. Park admission and offerings are not guaranteed. Visit Disneyland.com/updates for important information to know before visiting the Disneyland Resort.

Guests must be 21 years of age or older to purchase or consume alcoholic beverages. Limit 2 alcoholic beverages per Guest. A valid photo ID will be required.

* An event Sip and Savor Pass will expire on the stated date and will not be valid at any other event or at any other time. Passes are nonrefundable, subject to restrictions, and not valid for Theme Park admission. Other restrictions apply. Both valid theme park admission and park reservation required for park entry.

** Additional fees for premium events are required, and separate admission and theme park reservation required for events hosted in Disney California Adventure park. Space is limited for such ticketed events; advance bookings are recommended. Full payment is due at time of booking, and once booked, there are no cancellations, exchanges, credit, or refunds. No discounts apply. Guests must be 21 years of age or over to consume alcohol and to participate in the events; valid photo ID required. Subject to restrictions, and change or cancellation without notice.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Disneyland Resort