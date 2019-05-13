LORISSA'S KITCHEN Debuts Herb Roasted Premium Turkey Cuts

We have a suggestion for a snack that's not only tasty but a great source of protein. Lorissa's Kitchen Herb Roasted Premium Turkey Cuts are the first turkey offering by Lorissa's Kitchen. With 94% of adults snacking daily and with nearly 63% snacking to replace a meal, Herb Roasted Premium Turkey Cuts are ideal for people on the go.

Our readers will like that Lorissa's Kitchen Herb Roasted Turkey Cuts are made with 100% all-natural turkey breast that are raised with no antibiotics or added growth hormones. Each serving is only 80 calories and has only one gram of fat. They have no added MSG; no added nitrates or nitrites; gluten free; made with 100% all natural turkey breast; no preservatives; and the turkey is raised without antibiotic and without added growth hormones.

You'll find the tender texture and the nicely seasoned taste to be delicious. Put a package of Lorissa's Kitchen Herb Roasted Premium Turkey Cuts in your backpack or gym bag. With spring picnicking and summer outings, they are great to take along on day trips too.

Lorissa's Kitchen Herb Roasted Turkey Cuts are available at retailers including Amazon.com and Walmart for a Suggested Retail Price of $5.99 for a 2.5-ounce bag that includes several servings. For more information, visit Lorissa's Kitchen at http://lorissaskitchen.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Lorissa's Kitchen





