LEYLA on the UWS Serves Weekend Brunches

LEYLA, the recently opened Upper West Side Turkish brasserie, is now serving brunch on the weekends.

Highlights of the new menu include:

-Mascarpone Scrambled Eggs

-Breakfast Pide with Quail Eggs and Sujuk

-Mihlama (a traditional breakfast staple in Turkey's northern Black Sea region)

-Poached Eggs, Spinach, Pastrima and Marinara on top of Roasted Sourdough Bread

Brunchctails include Mimosas (Classic, Passion Fruit, Lychee), Tommy Margarita (Resposado Tequila, Lime & Agave) and Leyla's Favorite (Vodka, Campari, Sour Cherry) while non-alcoholic options feature Uludag, Sour Cherry Juice and fresh Grapefruit Juice.

LEYLA is located at 108 W 74th Street and brunch will be served Saturday & Sunday from 11:00am - 3:00pm. Visit: https://www.leylanyc.com/.

Photo: Courtesy of LEYLA





