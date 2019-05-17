FOOD & WINE
Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

LEYLA on the UWS Serves Weekend Brunches

May. 17, 2019  

LEYLA, the recently opened Upper West Side Turkish brasserie, is now serving brunch on the weekends.

Highlights of the new menu include:

-Mascarpone Scrambled Eggs

-Breakfast Pide with Quail Eggs and Sujuk

-Mihlama (a traditional breakfast staple in Turkey's northern Black Sea region)

-Poached Eggs, Spinach, Pastrima and Marinara on top of Roasted Sourdough Bread

Brunchctails include Mimosas (Classic, Passion Fruit, Lychee), Tommy Margarita (Resposado Tequila, Lime & Agave) and Leyla's Favorite (Vodka, Campari, Sour Cherry) while non-alcoholic options feature Uludag, Sour Cherry Juice and fresh Grapefruit Juice.

LEYLA is located at 108 W 74th Street and brunch will be served Saturday & Sunday from 11:00am - 3:00pm. Visit: https://www.leylanyc.com/.

Photo: Courtesy of LEYLA



Related Articles



From This Author Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy writes articles and reviews for Broadwayworld.com on productions in New York City and New Jersey. She is the Editor in Chief of (read more...)

  • LEYLA on the UWS Serves Weekend Brunches
  • 2019 Greenwich Wine + Food Festival Presented By PepsiCo
  • SENSO UNICO in Sunnyside Now Offers Brunch
  • BWW Review: MR. POPPER'S PENGUINS Delights at The Growing Stage
  • Photo Coverage: Donatella Arpaia's PROVA PIZZA BAR Comes to Moxy NYC Times Square
  • BWW Review: BAR BOULUD on the Upper West Side Offers Delicious French Fare in a Stylish and Approachable Setting

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup