LEYLA on the UWS Serves Weekend Brunches
LEYLA, the recently opened Upper West Side Turkish brasserie, is now serving brunch on the weekends.
Highlights of the new menu include:
-Mascarpone Scrambled Eggs
-Breakfast Pide with Quail Eggs and Sujuk
-Mihlama (a traditional breakfast staple in Turkey's northern Black Sea region)
-Poached Eggs, Spinach, Pastrima and Marinara on top of Roasted Sourdough Bread
Brunchctails include Mimosas (Classic, Passion Fruit, Lychee), Tommy Margarita (Resposado Tequila, Lime & Agave) and Leyla's Favorite (Vodka, Campari, Sour Cherry) while non-alcoholic options feature Uludag, Sour Cherry Juice and fresh Grapefruit Juice.
LEYLA is located at 108 W 74th Street and brunch will be served Saturday & Sunday from 11:00am - 3:00pm. Visit: https://www.leylanyc.com/.
Photo: Courtesy of LEYLA