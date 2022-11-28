LEVAIN BAKERY Presents Dark Chocolate Peppermint Cookies for the Holiday Season

We want our readers to know the exciting news about the brand-new limited edition cookie from the iconic Levain Bakery, Dark Chocolate Peppermint! The cookie is now available on ecomm, and will also be available in retail starting on Monday, 11/28. Indulge in these scrumptious cookies over the holidays and plan to gift them too.

The decadent dark chocolate dough is peppered with soft red and white peppermint chips. Crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside, every bite packs a perfectly warming, wintery holiday vibe.

Dark Chocolate Peppermint cookies will be available in all Levain Bakery retail bakery locations and can also be shipped nationwide online at levainbakery.com.

These special chocolaty and minty holiday cookies will be available in 4, 8 and 12 packs and in a brand-new winter cookie assortment with one sleeve of luxuriously festive Dark Chocolate Peppermint, and another sleeve of the classics that everyone loves including Dark Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip, Oatmeal Raisin and Chocolate Chip Walnut cookies.

Beginning Monday, 11/28, Dark Chocolate Peppermint will be available in all retail locations, and via local delivery (DoorDash, Caviar, UberEats) for purchase individually or in cookie cpacks.

For festive holiday gifting, the cookies are also available for purchase via ecomm in a delightful limited-edition holiday tin.

For more information on Levain Bakery, their locations, and to shop, please visit https://levainbakery.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Levain Bakery