LAITHWAITES WINE Launches Rebranding Initiative, Expands and Enriches Customer Base

Experience Laithwaites Wine subscription service and become part of their wine-loving community. They are a leading wine home delivery brand offering exclusive wines through vineyard partnerships around the globe. Purchasing a wonderful selection of wine has never been easier.

Laithwaites recently announced a reimagined brand look and reinvigorated mission. With a 50-year history of wine pioneering and award-winning service, the renowned company gives its customers access to the world's most interesting and best-value wines while sharing the fascinating stories behind them. Laithwaites is now placing an even greater emphasis on introducing US wine buyers to authentic finds from all parts of the world.

Laithwaites' rebrand includes a new, mobile-led experience that allows for customization and flexible membership options. Customers can discover top-quality, affordable wines, from smaller, boutique wineries, unavailable elsewhere. Buying options include personalized subscription cases or one-off purchases from a broad online range. Curated mixed cases are a Laithwaite specialty.

Here's an example of the wines that our readers can receive from Laithwaites with selections like RedHeads The Red Sedan Caberney Shiraz 2019 from South Australia; Bees Knees Chenin Blanc Viognier 2021 from Western Cape WO South Africa; Silver Puffs Sauvignon Blance 2020 from Lodi, California; Capital Z Zinfandel 2020 from Lodi, California; Antonio Federici Vino Rosso 2019 from Roma DOC, Italy; Il Sogno di Arianna Pinot Grigio from Delle Venezie DOC, Italy; and Aleta 2020 from Penedes DO, Spain.

Customers like that each of their wines come with an informative card that has a complete description of the producer, pairing suggestions for foods, the wine's style, and winemaker's notes. Not only does Laithwaites give you the opportunity to acquire a variety of top wines, but you will also expand your knowledge.

As consumers choose to imbibe at home now more than ever due to the ongoing pandemic, Laithwaites differentiates themselves within the rapidly growing DTC (Direct-to-Consumer) wine category by bringing their customers a thoughtful, personalized, international wine experience.

Founder, Tony Laitwaite commented, "For over 50 years, Laithwaites has been a compass to a world of wine adventure, and we're pleased to roll out a new look, develop fresh offers, reinvigorate our incredible portfolio of wines and further enhance the customer experience to unlock what we like to call 'magic in a box.'"

Visitors to the Laithwaites website can enjoy a special introductory offer to a customized subscription service that includes a total of eight wines plus two high quality wine glasses for only $49.99 (plus tax) with free shipping. Choose all-reds, all-whites or a mix of both. Members will receive a new 9-bottle selection every 10 weeks and they are always delivered free.

Customers have the ability to pause or cancel their subscription online anytime. Laithwaites' customized selection process and mobile-friendly, 'My Wine Cellar' feature make it easy to share likes and dislikes, so that every case is thoughtfully tailored and well selected. For more information and to order wine, visit: www.laithwaites.com.

Laithwaites is administered by Direct Wines, Inc., the leading service provider for the direct-to-consumer wine industry. Direct Wines offers scalability and economies that individual licensed retailers would struggle to deliver alone. See more at www.directwinesinc.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Laithwaites Wine