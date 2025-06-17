KOETE OMAKASE Debuts in Midtown West

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway has a new Japanese dining star - Koete Omakase. From the mother/daughter hospitality duo of Denise Chung and Ayana Chen, Koete delivers a full, affordable omakase experience that combines timeless technique with modern flair. Catering to the business lunch, busy tourists and pre-theater crowds, Koete serves a 10-course omakase lunch ($60) within an hour, and a 15-course omakase dinner ($100) within 90 minutes.

Meaning “to go beyond” in Japanese, the name Koete was suggested by Chef Jason Lin, a 28-year veteran who oversees the restaurant’s 20-seat counter. Each dish prepared by Chef Lin “goes beyond” what the customer might expect for the price. Most of the restaurant’s fish is flown in from Japan and prepared by Chef Lin in a manner that upholds omakase tradition while incorporating modern techniques, seasonal ingredients, and his knowledge of Spanish and French cuisines. Diners can expect courses such as Hotate scallop, Botan Ebi raw shrimp, Hokkaido Uni, Shima Aji striped jack, Akami and Otoro tuna, A5 Miyazaki Wagy, and more. In addition to delivering courses created with precision and passion, Chef Lin shares his easy-going sense of humor as he banters with his guests. The a la carte menu features several selections included in the omakase offerings as well as the coveted Akamutsu (aka Rosy Seabass), a premium sushi ingredient; Kinki rockfish, known for its intense sweetness; and Kinmedai red snapper. A selection of nine handrolls features a wagyu, scallop and truffle handroll as well as one that includes wagyu and caviar. Yuzu Baked Cheesecake, Uji Matcha Mont Blanc Cake, and ice creams are included in the dessert options.

Prior to opening Koete Omakase, Denise Chung and Ayana Chen owned and operated boutique hotels and neighborhood cafes that were known for their welcoming hospitality and excellent service. A trip to Japan deepened their appreciation for the art of omakase and led them to fulfill their dream of opening Koete. Koete Omakase is open daily for lunch from 12 pm to 2:30 pm, and for dinner Sunday through Thursday from 5 pm to 10 pm, and Friday and Saturday until 11 pm.

Koete Omakase is located at 1695 Broadway, New York, NY 10019. For menus, hours of opperation, and more information, visit HERE and call 917.993.4528.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Koete Omakase

Comments