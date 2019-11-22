KETEL ONE BOTANICAL Presents Three Elegant Cocktail Recipes

It's time for some holiday cheer and we have the recipes for three elegant new cocktails from Ketel One Botanical that are perfect choices for entertaining or for winding down at the end of a busy day.

The drinks use KOB Peach + Orange Blossom; KOB Cucumber + Mint; and KOB Cucumber + Mint along with a few simple ingredients that are easy to source.

The cocktails take a light spin on the classics and are ideal when you have guests or to sip on a relaxing evening in front of the fireplace. Delightful and refreshing, we know our readers will enjoy them.

PEACH TODDY (Serves one)

Ingredients:

2 ounce KOB Peach & Orange Blossom

1 Peach Teabag

1 Large Lemon Wedge

1 Tbsp. Honey

1 Cinnamon Stick

1 dash Orange Bitters

4-5 ounces Hot Water

Garnish: Lemon Wheel

Method:

Add Ketel One, bitters, teabag, cinnamon stick, and honey to a mug. Top with 4-5 ounces of hot water and stir to dissolve honey. Let sit for 3 minutes, then remove teabag. Squeeze large lemon wedge into mug and discard. Stir to incorporate all ingredients. Garnish with a lemon wheel, in glass, and enjoy.

BOTANICAL 75 (Serves one)

Ingredients:

1 ½ ounces KOB Cucumber + Mint

½ ounce elderflower liqueur

1 oz Lemon Juice

1 1/2 ounces Brut Sparkling Wine

Garnish: Cucumber Slice

Method:

Combine the Ketel One, elderflower liqueur, and lemon juice to an ice filled shaker and shake for 10 seconds. Strain into a Champagne Flute and top with sparkling wine. Garnish with a Cucumber slice and enjoy.

GRAPEFRUIT GINGER SPRITZ (Serves one)

Ingredients:

1 1/2 ounces KOB Grapefruit + Rose

3 ounces Health Ade Ginger Kombucha

1 dash Cardamom bitters

Garnish: 1 grapefruit slice

Method:

Fill a large wine glass with ice. Add the Ketel One and 1 dash of Cardamom bitters. Top with the Ginger Kombucha. Garnish with a slice of grapefruit and enjoy.

For more information on Ketel One Botanical, more recipes, and where to purchase, please visit https://www.ketelone.com/vodkas/botanical/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ketel One Botanical





