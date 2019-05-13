KARTRITE'S SUMMIT HOUSE Pocono Artist Showcase Hosts Seasonal Gallery and Epicurian Menu at 5/17

WHAT: On Friday, May 17, 2019, Poconos' new premier restaurant, Kartrite's Summit House, located at the peak of Camelback Mountain, will host its inaugural Pocono Artist Showcase.

Attendees will peruse gallery-style curations, in a variety of mediums, and have the opportunity to meet with the local artists whose work is available for purchase in both silent and live auctions. All while grazing epicurean tasting stations featuring new seasonal selections from the Kartrite's Summit House menu and sipping hand-craftedctails; including choices from the signature whiskey bar, with more 50 worldly selections.

Local artists include: James Chesnick, Andrea Robbins-Rimberg, Lois Silver, Eric Goins, and many more. Musical entertainment provided by area jazz musician, Nancy Reed.

Cost is $29.99+ per person and includes passed hors d'oeuvres, tasting stations and non-alcoholic beverages. Cash bar. Limited space available, call to reserve tickets.

WHEN: Friday, May 17, 2019; 6PM Tasting Stations,ctails & Whiskey Bar, Silent Auction; 8PM Live Art Auction

WHERE: Kartrite's Summit House, 937 Camelback Road, Tannersville, PA 18372

To reserve tickets or for more information call (570) 629-1661 Ext. 0.

WHO: Calling all art collectors, connoisseurs and laymen, foodies, couples, friends and anyone else interested in a wonderful evening of fine food, art, music with an incredible view.

WHY: At an elevation of 2,133 feet, Kartrite's Summit House is the highest restaurant in the Poconos, where the only thing that tops the food is the spectacular view. Camelback Resort is launching the Pocono Artist Showcase to pair breathtaking art and delicious food in the in a venue overlooking the Pocono Mountains. The new Kartrite's Summit House Art Gallery is a designated space for local artists to display their work. Each season restaurant patrons can look forward to a transition of new artists and new menus at Kartrite's Summit House.

About Camelback Resort

Camelback Resort continues to reinvent itself since opening in 1963 with 14 trails and 3 lifts serving 41,656 skiers. Today, Camelback serves more than 1.6 million outdoor enthusiasts and visitors annually with 39 trails, 16 lifts and USA's largest snowtubing park (with an out-of-this-world "Galactic" light experience) Camelback Mountain Adventures (featuring PA's only mountain coaster and North America's longest twin 4,000-foot Zip-Flyers), Camelbeach Waterpark (PA's biggest outdoor waterpark) and Camelback Lodge & Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark, voted USA Today's #1 Indoor Waterpark. For more information, visit https://www.camelbackresort.com/.

