JOSE CUERVO Encourages You to “Tip It Forward” for Cinco De Mayo

As the world's #1 tequila, Jose Cuervo knows how integral bartenders are for any Cinco de Mayo celebration. That's why this Cinco de Mayo, Cuervo is helping tequila lovers show their appreciation and "Tip it Forward" by giving away $10 to fans across the country, encouraging them to show extra gratitude while out celebrating and tip big.

Bartenders and other industry workers have felt a lot of pressure over the past few years and, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, they're quitting at higher rates compared to any other industry1. That stress is especially felt during holidays like Cinco de Mayo, which are a lot of fun for tequila fans, but can be extra challenging for those in the service industry.

To further demonstrate its commitment to showing love to bartenders and other industry workers, Cuervo will match every dollar sent, up to $100,000, for a donation to the nonprofit, Another Round, Another Rally. The organization provides reimbursement grants and immersive educational scholarships to hospitality workers, while also offering emergency assistance for industry workers who have fallen on unexpected hardship. It's just another way to thankbartenders who help make Cinco de Mayo possible every year.

You can request your $10 to "Tip it Forward" by visiting www.cuervo.com/tipitforward from April 28 through May 5. There, simply enter your name, email address, zip code and phone number. Daily winners will be randomly selected and granted their $10 through Venmo on May 5 before the giveaway officially closes at 9:00 p.m. EST.

ABOUT JOSE CUERVO®:a??

Jose Cuervo® is a Mexican family-owned brand since 1795 and the largest producer of tequila throughout Mexico and around the world. Utilizing craftsmanship handed down through 10 generations of the Cuervo family, the Jose Cuervo® portfolio of tequilas includes Jose Cuervo® Especial®, the world's best-selling tequila, Jose Cuervo® Tradicional®, the original 100% agave tequila, Jose Cuervo® Reserva de la Familia®, Jose Cuervo Golden Margarita®, Authentic Jose Cuervo Margaritas®, Jose Cuervo Margarita Mix® and Playamar®, a tequila-based hard seltzer. For more information, visit www.cuervo.com.a??

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jose Cuervo®