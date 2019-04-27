FOOD & WINE
JAMS at 1 Hotel Central Park Presents A Supper That Sustains Us on Tuesday 4/30

Apr. 27, 2019  

To kick off the launch of the 1 Hotels "Zero Waste Dinner Series," Jams at 1 Hotel Central Park will host A Supper That Sustains Us, a night of thoughtful culinary innovation that honors the environment and local farmers. This special dinner will start at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, April 30.

1 Hotels Zero Waste Dinner Series will partner with local chefs to explore and promote awareness around zero-waste cooking by utilizing ingredients in their wholest form. Attendees will witness how the guest chefs transform scraps into treasures and will have the opportunity to engage in conversations around zero-waste and the culinary arts. The dinner is a benefit and all proceeds will go to Grow NYC & Billion Oyster Project.

GrowNYC serves more than 3 million New Yorkers every year, providing opportunities to make NYC truly livable - a place where every person can enjoy a healthier, more sustainable life. When you support GrowNYC, you are supporting neighborhood Greenmarkets, food access programs, community gardens, recycling and environmental education for youth.

The Billion Oyster Project is a citizen science project co-ordinated by the New York Harbor School with the goal of restoring one billion live oysters to New York Harbor by 2035. The project aims to engage hundreds of thousands of school children during its lifetime in marine restoration-based STEM education programs.

A Supper That Sustains Us will feature the following chefs:

Jonathan Waxman: Barbuto & Jams

Nancy Silverton: Pizzeria Mozza

Preston Madson: II Buco Alimentari

Justin Smillie: Upland NYC & Miami

Jake Leiber: Chez Ma Tante

Heather Miller: Jams (Pastry)

Jams at 1 Hotel Central Park A Supper That Sustains Us on 4/30 commences
with a cocktail reception from 7:00 to 8:00 PM followed by a family style dinner from
8:00 to 10:00 PM. For tickets, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-supper-that-sustains-us-tickets-59838391239.

Jams at 1 Hotel Central Park is located at 1414 6th Avenue (at 58th Street) New York, NY 10019. Call 212.703.2001 or visit: http://www.jamsrestaurant.nyc/

Photo credit: Jams at 1 Hotel Central Park



