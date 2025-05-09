HUDSON VU Rooftop-Now Open

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hudson VU rooftop at 653 11th Ave. on the 16th Fl. of Ink 48 Hotel recently opened with a chef-driven creative New American menu, craft cocktails and stunning 360-degree views that span from Times Square to the sunset over the Hudson River and Manhattan skyline. The team behind it aims at creating a more refined rooftop experience.

Executive Chef Samuel-Drake Jones, a veteran of Kissaki Omakase, Bobby Flay's Gato, Sweetbriar and Peak, helms the kitchen. At Hudson VU, he will offer creative New American dishes and takes on classics that will be more refined than typical rooftop fare — no fries, burgers or pizza. Instead menu highlights include Corn Ribs with lime zest and chili; citrus-cured Hiramasa Crudo, Asian pear, basil, and yuzu kosho; Uni + Caviar Tea Sandwiches on brioche; Grilled Heirloom Carrots with stracciatella, salsa macha, orange; Steak Tartare with beef tallow aioli, marinated egg yolk, peanuts, fresh herbs; 11th Ave Hanger Steak with baby lettuce, ssamjang, tamari caramel, and housemade kimchi; and The Birdcage fried chicken with cornbread, salsa verde and housemade harissa hot sauce.



The bar team’s summer cocktails are sophisticated while taking advantage of the best of the season. With housemade infusions and syrups, they also feature fresh fruit and tropical flavors like pandan, coconut, ingredients like hot honey and a wide range of bitters. Cocktail highlights: Intrepid Lady, Amaras Verde mezcal, strawberry-mint, vanilla bean, lime, lambrusco, saline; Matchatini, Gray Whale gin, coconut, Pierre Ferrand yuzu liqueur, lime juice, matcha, almond bitters, pineapple-vanilla syrup; and the signature double cocktail, West Side Gent, Maker’s Mark bourbon, white peach, hot honey, lemon, Carpano Antica, pear bitters; and Hello, Handsome, Michter’s rye, Nocello, salted maple, cacao + orange + angostura bitters, 14K gold — a double size cocktail that can be enjoyed solo or shared. There are also non-alcohol drinks, plus wine, beer and spirits.

The main bar and lounge indoors embrace the soaring ceilings and architectural elements — the expansive glass structure naturally frames the spectacular views — while adding layers of coziness and warmth. The bar design features a gold marble counter, Art Deco-inspired porcelain tiles, illuminated brass and stone shelves displaying spirits. Opposite the bar, banquettes upholstered in chocolate velvet with vibrant red accents provide cozy lounge seating. Outside, facing north, an outdoor reflective pool with fire pits anchors the space. Comfortable sofa seating, intimate high-tops and tables offer sweeping Hudson River and city views, with especially stunning views of Manhattan and Times Square. Total space indoors and outdoors is over 10,000 square feet.



Hudson VU is located at 653 11th Ave. at W. 48 St. on the 16th floor of Ink 48 Hotel with its own entrance and dedicated elevator. The hours are 3pm – 12am daily. Follow on IG: @hudsonvunyc and visit www.hudsonvunyc.com.

Photo Credit: Michael Tulipan/MST Creative PR

