HOPWINE Virtual Wine Fair â€“ An Extraordinary Wine Tasting Experience for Trade and Journalists

HOPWINE

You may be wondering how press and trade are maintaining their wine knowledge when there haven't been any tasting seminars in lately. The first Hopwine Virtual Wine Fair has recently made tasting boxes from European producers available. It was an excellent opportunity and we were pleased to be able to participate.

Here's how it worked. Wineries selected vintages and supplied them in a tasting box. Each sample represented a small pour that was just right for experiencing the wine. Hopwine also provided virtual stands on their web site with great information. Red, white, and rose wines were represented. Here are some of the producers and their wines that we highly recommend from the Hopwine Virtual Wine Fair. Look for them whenever you are adding to your collection or dining out.

ChÃ¢teau de Nervers (France) 2016 Les Garennes; 2018 In Vino Veritas

La ForÃªt Blanche (France) 2017 Pinot Noir; 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon

Castello di Fonterutoli - Mazzei (Italy) 2016 Gran Selezione Chianti Classico; 2017 Ser Lapo Chianti Classico

ChÃ¢teau Les Donats (France) 2018 Donats; 2017 Panache

Alliance Loire (France) 2017 Cornelius 1831; 2015 Vobridius

Pazo Pondal (Spain) 2018 Mina Vida; 2018 Bierzo

Domaine de Marronniers (France) 2018 Petite Chablis; 2018 Chablis

RenÃ© Bohn Fils (France) 2017 Pinot Noir; 2017 Riesling

Vini San Valentino (Italy) 2018 Vivi

Chateau de Pourcieux (France) 2019 Cotes de Provence

Castello de Monsanto (Italy) 2016 Chianti Classico Riserva

Villa Baulieu (France) 2019 Coteaux d'Aik en Provence; 2016 Coteaux d'Aik en Provence Cuvee Alexandre

Castello Vicchiomaggio (Italy) 2018 Guado Alto Chianti Classico; 2016 Agostino Petri Riserva Chianti Classico

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Freeimages.com

Related Articles