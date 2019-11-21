HOLIDAY WINE TRAIL in New Jersey 11/29 to 12/1

When Thanksgiving ends the holiday season begins in New Jersey Wine Country when the Garden State Wine Growers Association hosts its annual Holiday Wine Trail Weekend Friday, Nov. 29 through Sunday December 1 at participating wineries throughout the state.

Enjoy wine tastings, new wine releases, special entertainment and food pairings and receive free ornaments and grapevine wreaths at stops along the way.

The Holiday Wine Trail Weekend is designed for you to visit multiple wineries in a day or weekend and enjoy the spirit of the holiday season. There you can stock up on NJ wine for the holiday table and for your gift list. If you are participating in the Garden State Wine Growers Association Wine Trail weekend, receive a wreath and ornament at the first winery you visit, and then collect an ornament at each winery you visit afterwards.

Visit www.newjerseywines.com and plan your visit on the Trail Weekend. You can find wineries by the County and see which one's you want to visit. Updated listings of winery activities will be posted on the site as well.

The majority of licensed wineries in New Jersey will be open that weekend. Check their individual websites and Facebook pages for hours.

The following is an example of some of the various things wineries are doing on Holiday weekend throughout the state.

Please note wreaths and ornaments are available on a limited basis while supplies last.

Atlantic County & & Camden County

Amalthea Cellars, Atco - will be open for tastings 11 am - 5 pm all three days of the Trail Weekend.

Balic Winery, Mays Landing - Holiday Gala November 29th, 30th, & December 1st. Susan Salmon performs with her Violin and Mandolin on the 29th and 30th and Doug Jennings on the 1st. Be sure to enter at the Gala for a chance to win one of the incredible Gift Baskets (21 or older to enter drawing).

Bellview Winery, Landisville - will be supplying customers with ornaments during the trail and wreaths as well. You'll find unique gifts, beautiful gift baskets, wine themed holiday items and the return of the popular "Spiceberry," a sweetened cranberry wine spiced with cinnamon, orange peel and a hint of clove. Acoustic musicians will be performing each day and a local food truck. Wine tasting is optional, at only $6 per person and includes a souvenir glass to take home.

DiMatteo Vineyards, Hammonton - On Friday, enjoy Christmas Carolers from 1-3 pm. Santa will be at the winery on Saturday and guitarist Matt DiVenti will be performing Sunday from 2-4:30 pm. Wreaths will also be given out.

Plagido's Winery, Hammonton - open 11 am - 5 pm all three days. There are two options for wine tastings $8 and $15 for Wine and Chocolate Truffle flight.

Sharrott Winery, Hammonton - enjoy live music all three days and receive a grapevine wreath while supplies last.

Tomasello Winery, Hammonton - enjoy complimentary cookies while sampling some of their finest selections. As one of the participating wineries, they will be giving away limited edition Tomasello ornaments throughout the weekend, while supplies last. While there, don't forget to stock up on all of your holiday party necessities. Purchases of 12 bottles or more will receive a special discount!

White Horse Winery, Hammonton - will be offering special Wine Trail Weekend tastings in the Tasting Room, as well as Live Music all weekend, and delicious food truck fare. The first 50 guests each day will receive a special 2019 White Horse Winery ornament, to bring a little White Horse to your holiday decor!

Gloucester County

Autumn Lake Winery, Williamstown - Once Thanksgiving is over, Autumn Lake will begin the holiday season with wine tastings and live music on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. They will also be handing out grapevine wreaths and ornaments.

Blue Cork Winery, Williamstown - will be having special wine sales that whole weekend and a food truck and music event Friday to start off the event, as well as live music on Saturday.

Cedarvale Winery, Logan Township - Tasting room is open Friday 12-7 pm and Sat 11-7 and Sunday 11-5 pm. They will be giving out Cedarvale ornaments.

Coda Rossa Winery, Franklinville -Visit Coda Rossa Winery during the GWSGA Holiday Wine Trail Weekend and enjoy our special offers! Get $1 off when you preorder online. $11 admission. Wreaths will be given out. Open 11 am - 6pm all three days.

DiBella Winery, Sewell - Open, Friday 3-8pm, Saturday 12-5pm and Sunday 12-5pm. Enjoy tastings, mulled wine as well as the complimentary ornaments and wreaths while supplies last. Outside food/snacks are welcome.

Summit City Farms, Glassboro - will be offering free ornaments.

William Heritage Winery, Mullica Hill - will hold their biggest sale of the year on Black Friday. The winery will be handing out homemade ornaments while supplies last.

Cumberland County

Cedar Rose Vineyards, Millville - will have live music that Saturday and Sunday of the weekend, as well as mulled wine and apple cider drink specials and will be handing out wreaths.

Cape May County

Cape May Winery

Cape May Winery is partaking in this year's Wine Trail and will be giving out a limited supply of holiday wreaths and also Cape May Winery ornaments. Our weekend schedule is as follows:

Friday: Tastings from 12pm-5pm, Music 1pm-4pm. 21 and Over Happy Hour Friday from 5pm-8pm with Live music from 5pm-8pm. Tapas kitchen open from 12pm-7:30pm and Tap Room open from 12pm-8pm with Happy Hour specials from 5pm-8pm. Tap Room will be open from 12pm-8pm with flights, glasses or carafes of wine.

Saturday: Tastings from 12pm-6pm, Tapas Kitchen 12pm-5:30pm, Tap Room 12pm-6pm, Live Music 2pm-5pm. Sunday: Tastings from 12pm-6pm, Tapas Kitchen 12pm-5:30pm, & Tap Room 12pm-6pm

Hawk Haven Vineyard & Winery, Cape May - the holiday season without wine is like Santa without reindeer - it just won't fly. Hawk Haven wines are sure to warm your winter and provide the perfect gift for a holiday party. During your visit relax by a cozy fireplace, peruse a selection of wine related gifts and local artisan gifts, and stock up on your favorite wines. Live Music Saturday 11/30.

Jessie Creek Winery, Cape May Courthouse - will be offering special discounts, drink specials like their Warm Spiced Apple Wine, live music, food trucks, and more. The first 50 guests each day will receive a 2019 Handmade Jessie Creek cork ornament, and they will be giving out grapevine wreaths while supplies last.

Natali Vineyards, Cape May Courthouse - sample award winning wines while browsing in the gift shop. Free grapevine wreath & ornament given away while supplies last. Complimentary gourmet chocolates, gourmet cheese and crackers will be available Friday through Sunday.

Willow Creek Farm & Winery, West Cape May - Get a holiday wreath and enjoy the Harvest Festival Holiday Shopping preview.

Salem County

Auburn Road Vineyard & Winery, Pilesgrove -On Black Friday enjoy Ravello Woodfire Pizza from 5-9pm. On Saturday there will be a special Homecoming Show by The Brian LaPann Trio from 7 to 9 pm.

Chestnut Run Farms, Pilesgrove - open only on wine trail weekends, the wine shop will be open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov 29-Dec 1 from noon to 5pm for the Holiday Wine Trail Weekend. Tastings will be free.

Monroeville Vineyard & Winery, Monroeville - will be giving out holiday ornaments.

Salem Oak Vineyards, Pedricktown - open Friday and Sat 12-9pm and Sunday 12-6pm for tastings. Live music Friday and Saturday nights at 6:30 pm.

Monmouth & Ocean County

4 JGs Winery, Colts Neck - Enjoy Holiday Shopping and Sipping. 4JGs Holiday Wine weekend is an annual celebration of good wine, shared with family and friends. Enjoy award-winning wines and holiday snacks. Open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 5pm.

Fox Hollow Vineyards, Holmdel - Live Music Friday at 6 pm features Spoondrift. Open for tastings all weekend.

Laurita Winery, New Egypt - Open Friday & Saturday 12-9pm, Sunday 12-6pm, Free Admission. Enjoy the crackling fire, wine tastings, holiday deals, and more! 2020 Food Truck Season Passes only $35. Chocolate Therapy wine - Buy one case, get one half price!

Mercer County

Hopewell Valley Vineyards, Pennington - Wine tastings ($8 or $10 including etched HVV glass), wreath & ornament giveaways (while supplies last), 15% off case purchases in store only, and 20% off giftware purchases (excluding gift baskets)

Terhune Orchards, Princeton - In the wine tasting room, try their award-winning wines and warm up with a cup of our hot mulled wine. Sample delicious Gift Basket "ingredients," homemade baked goods, apple butter and more. On Sunday, enjoy live music from 1pm-4pm. Terhune Orchards has special apple seed ornaments for your collection. Enjoy fun for the whole family with a stroll around the farm and a visit to see their barnyard of animals. While there, get a jump start on your holiday shopping. Pick out the perfect Christmas tree and wreath, and choose from a unique selection of gift baskets overflowing with Terhune Orchards' own fruit, baked goods, and even wine - perfect for anyone on your list!

Working Dog Winery, East Windsor - celebrate the beginning of the holiday season with award-winning, estate-bottled wine tasting and a warm atmosphere. Relax and listen to Kevin McGowan on Friday, Spoondrift on Saturday, and Nick Moccia on Sunday. Remember to peruse the vast array of holiday baskets which can truly satisfy many of your gift giving needs. Grapevine wreaths will also be given away.

Hunterdon County

Beneduce Vineyards, Pittstown - receive a wreath while supplies last and enjoy live music.

Old York Cellars, Ringoes - Reserved Tastings at Winery - Artisan Charcuterie & Wine Pairing

Saturday and Sunday at 1:00 & 3:00pm. Join us in intimate setting of our Vintner's Tank Room for a seated sampling of artisan cheeses, meats and handcrafted chocolates from Laurie's Chocolates, paired with a flight of our award winning wines. Seating is limited to a small group of guests so reserve early to ensure your spot! $25/Person ($20 Vintner's Club),Maximum 10 guests per seating

Unionville Vineyards, Ringoes - will be giving out wreaths and ornaments.

Warren County

Brook Hollow Winery, Columbia - Holiday Vendor, Food, and Wine Event

Saturday November 30th and Sunday December 1st. Different vendors each day along with wine tastings, holiday shopping, food and live music from Rich Ortiz. Shop till you drop from vendors selling handmade jewelry, wall decor from reclaimed wood, Chocolate Chambourcin Truffles, teas that you can steep in your wine, and much more. Get your holiday shopping done in one place! And don't forget the wine, most importantly the fan favorite wine slushie machine will be running all day.

Four Sisters Winery, Belvidere - start your Christmas tradition by visiting three of Warren County's most unique, family-owned farms all within 4 minutes. Wyckoff's Christmas Tree Farm, Mackey's Orchard and Four Sisters Winery invite your family to enjoy a fun-filled day of Christmas trees, baked goods, wine tasting and much more on the Christmas in the Country Trail.Collect a sticker from each farm and receive a FREE gift. On your third and last stop, your name will be entered into a drawing for a $200 Gift Certificate. The winery will be open 10am - 6pm

On the Holiday Wine Trail Vineyard View Bistro will be open 11-5 pm Join Four Sisters Winery in our heated tents for Complimentary Wine Tasting! In the winery we have Gift Baskets, Custom Wine Labels, and wine related gifts available for gift giving. Volume discounts are always available.

Villa Milagro Vineyards, Phillipsburg- experience an Early California Christmas at our Villa. Luminarios will light our Cantina where we will serve tiny bites (bocadillos), buñuelos and other Mexican treats along with our holiday wines - Gracias, Feliz Navidad and Mi Carino. Bring your wreath from GSWGA for a special ornament. Tasting $10 includes gift glass. See details at www.VillaMilagroVineyards.com/holiday-wine-trail

Burlington County

Iron Plow Vineyards, Columbus - will be open all three days and will feature live entertainment.

Valenzano Winery, Shamong - Don't miss the biggest sale of the year and for your opportunity to stock up on Valenzano wines for the holiday season. Discounts offered from 10-30%. On Friday November 29th we're throwing open our gates to enjoy three days of wine trail indulgence. Admission at the door includes a variety of experiences during your visit including wine tasting, barrel & vintages tasting, live music, special case offers unique to this weekend, access to our artisan crafters and seating in the ballroom, barrel room and enclosed courtyard to order and enjoy from a delectable ala carte menu offered by the sensational staff of Summit Catering.

They will also sample some magnificent 2018 vintages that they would like to share. This weekend we will be sampling these wines just as they finish up malolactic fermentation, and are headed to their next 9-12 month stop in premium oak barrels.

11pm-5pm on Friday, November 29th - $10.00 admission/tasting fee

11pm-5pm on Saturday, November 30th - $10.00 admission/tasting fee

11pm-4pm on Sunday, December 1st - $10.00 admission/tasting fee

Entertainment Schedule:

Friday, November 29th: Urabrat (12pm-4pm) Duo

Saturday, November 30th: Mystery Machine (12pm-4pm) 10-piece Dance Band

Sunday, December 1st: Stealing Savanah (12pm-4pm) Duo

Ala Carte Menu provided by Summit - Wine Trail 2018 Menu

Food Service will be held from:

11pm-4pm on Friday, November 29th

11pm-4pm on Saturday, November 30th

11pm-4pm on Sunday, December 1st

Sussex County

Ventimiglia Vineyards, Wantage - open for tastings 12 - 5pm on Saturday and Sunday

For more information, visit Garden State Wine Growers Association at https://www.newjerseywines.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy Freeimages.com





