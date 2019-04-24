FOOD & WINE
Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

Photo Coverage: VILA NOVA Portuguese Wines

Apr. 24, 2019  

Photo Coverage: VILA NOVA Portuguese Wines

Broadwayworld.com recently attended a wine-tasting luncheon in Midtown at the popular Brazilian Steakhouse, Churrascaria Plataforma. We enjoyed meeting with the Export Director for Vila Nova, Rui Miranda. He presented Portuguese wines from Vinho Verde, the Douro and the Alentejano that included the 2018 vintages of the winery's Vinho Verde, Alvarinho and Loueiro, as well as their Douro Red. Miranda also presented the wines of Alexandre Relvas, from the Alentejano that included Segredos de Sao Miguel Reserva.

The wines we tasted paired wonderfully with the Steakhouse's fare. The Vila Nova Alvarinho can be enjoyed with salads, and complements fish dishes that include sushi and seafood entrees. The Vila Nova Douro Red 2015 we sampled is comprised of 50% Tinta Roriz, 30% Touriga Nacional, and 20% Touriga Franca. It should be decanted and served room temperature. It is very pleasing with hard cheeses and light meat dishes.

We know our readers will appreciate the quality of Vila Nova wines that are offered at a reasonable price point. For more information, visit the web site of their exclusive importer, marketer and distributor, Quintessential Wines at http://www.quintessentialwines.com/.

Check out the photos for Vila Nova and our wine-tasting luncheon with Rui Miranda.

Photo Coverage: VILA NOVA Portuguese Wines

Photo Coverage: VILA NOVA Portuguese Wines

Photo Coverage: VILA NOVA Portuguese Wines

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Vila Nova and Marina Kennedy



Related Articles



From This Author Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy writes articles and reviews for Broadwayworld.com on productions in New York City and New Jersey. She is the Editor in Chief of (read more...)

  • BWW Review: INSTRUCTIONS FOR AMERICAN SERVICEMEN IN BRITAIN is a Theatrical Treat
  • JAMS at 1 Hotel Central Park Presents A Supper That Sustains Us on Tuesday 4/30
  • CHEESE WEEK 2019 Comes to NYC 4/28 to 5/4
  • Master Mixologist: Nana Shimosegawa-Cocktail Consultant at BAR MOGA in NYC
  • WOLFGANG'S STEAKHOUSE Makes Midday Meals Fabulous
  • FINLANDIA-Official Vodka of The Kentucky Derby 2019 and Refreshing Recipes to Celebrate Race Day

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup