Photo Coverage: VILA NOVA Portuguese Wines

Broadwayworld.com recently attended a wine-tasting luncheon in Midtown at the popular Brazilian Steakhouse, Churrascaria Plataforma. We enjoyed meeting with the Export Director for Vila Nova, Rui Miranda. He presented Portuguese wines from Vinho Verde, the Douro and the Alentejano that included the 2018 vintages of the winery's Vinho Verde, Alvarinho and Loueiro, as well as their Douro Red. Miranda also presented the wines of Alexandre Relvas, from the Alentejano that included Segredos de Sao Miguel Reserva.

The wines we tasted paired wonderfully with the Steakhouse's fare. The Vila Nova Alvarinho can be enjoyed with salads, and complements fish dishes that include sushi and seafood entrees. The Vila Nova Douro Red 2015 we sampled is comprised of 50% Tinta Roriz, 30% Touriga Nacional, and 20% Touriga Franca. It should be decanted and served room temperature. It is very pleasing with hard cheeses and light meat dishes.

We know our readers will appreciate the quality of Vila Nova wines that are offered at a reasonable price point. For more information, visit the web site of their exclusive importer, marketer and distributor, Quintessential Wines at http://www.quintessentialwines.com/.

Check out the photos for Vila Nova and our wine-tasting luncheon with Rui Miranda.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Vila Nova and Marina Kennedy





