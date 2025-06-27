H&H BAGELS Debuts New Lunch Offerings

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



H&H Bagels, the iconic New York City bagel brand, has expanded its lunch offerings with a brand-new lineup of sandwiches and a signature sauce program.

The tasty new sandwich offerings include:

-Southwest Turkey – Oven roasted turkey, crispy bacon, fresh avocado, pepperjack cheese, and spicy Southwest sauce

-Roast Turkey Ranch – Oven roasted turkey, crispy bacon, fresh avocado, provolone cheese&, and buttermilk ranch

-Hot Honey Ham & Cheddar – Smoked ham, cheddar cheese, red onion, Dijon mustard, and hot honey

-BBQ Beef & Cheddar – Top-round roast beef, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, red onion, and BBQ sauce

-Spicy Sausage, Egg & Cheese – Savory sausage patties, fresh cracked and griddled eggs, pepperjack cheese, jalapeño cream cheese, and Southwest sauce

-Build-Your-Own – Your choice of meat, cheese, and sauce with lettuce, tomato, and onion (additional items cost extra)

Founded in 1972 on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, H&H Bagels has become synonymous with the quintessential New York City bagel, earning them appearances on shows such as Sex and the City and Seinfeld. With seven locations across New York City and additional locations opening nationwide, H&H Bagels has maintained its original recipe and artisanal water bagel method to make their bagels for over 50 years. Utilizing high quality, simple ingredients, H&H Bagels are proofed, kettle-boiled, bathed in cold water, and then oven-baked fresh to perfection.

H&H Bagels has locations throughout the city that includes Upper East Side at 1551 2nd Ave New York, NY 10028; Upper West Side at 526 Columbus Ave New York, NY 10024; and Kips Bay at 429 3rd Ave New York, NY 10016. For more information, please visit HERE

Photo Credit: Courtesy of H&H Bagels

