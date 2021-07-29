BWW Review: HARPER'S GARDEN in Philadelphia for All Your Brunch Cravings

An elevated brunch experience awaits you in Philadelphia at Harper's Garden located just a few blocks north of Rittenhouse Square. The location offers a distinctive getaway from the hustle and bustle of Center City, yet a convenient access to the city's museums and sightseeing attractions.

The restaurant has an open-air shaded veranda with stunning botanical décor. There is also a bar and indoor seating for those that prefer. It is a relaxing venue, perfect for your next get-together. The congenial servers are well versed in menu and cocktail selections and they are happy to help guide your choices.

Harper's Garden adds special touches to their brunches that you won't find anywhere else. Their rotating menu features modern American cuisine that uses fresh, seasonal ingredients, locally sourced. They encourage guests to "embrace the season."

Kick off your favorite weekend meal with brunch specialties such as Fried Chicken and Biscuit that boasts a creative touch with a French toast dipped biscuit, paprika-cayenne fried chicken, and maple syrup served with a choice of field greens salad or perfectly browned potato hash with chopped red peppers. a?? Other brunch entrees include Asparagus and Mushroom Galette with goat cheese and spinach served with field greens salad; Avocado Toast with poached egg, almond pesto, and pickled habanero; Cornmeal Dutch Baby Pancake with mornay, pancetta, sunny-side egg, and scallion and much more. Add sides like bacon, sausage, fresh fruit, and toast. And finish with house made desserts that include a Cannoli Duo or Warm Peach Cobbler.

There's a table share made especially for cheese lovers. The Cheese Board features cheeses from the artisanal shop, Murray's Cheese in NYC. It is a beautiful addition to your meal and can be prepared for three or five guests. Selections like chili rubbed cheddar, brie, and bleu cheeses are served with seasonal fruit, preserves, house mustard, hearth bread, and more.

Beverage Director, Matt Deutsch with his extensive knowledge of spirits, has a designed a beverage menu with signature and classic cocktails, wine selections, ciders, and beers. It's easy to pair drinks with your meal. You'll love their Strawberry Swing with vodka, lemon, fresh strawberry and topped with sparkling rose. Of course, there's brunch faves like Bloody Marys and Mimosas.

Plan brunch at Harper's Garden. This is a restaurant that is at once idyllic and on-trend, the perfect destination to make your weekend unforgettable. And visit again for cocktails and light fare or a full satisfying meal.

Harper's Garden is located at 31 S. 18th Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19103. The current hours are Monday to Thursday 11 :30 am to midnight and Friday to Sunday 10 :00 am to midnight. For more information, visit visit https://www.harpersgardenphilly.com/ or call 267.886.8552. Contact them at info@harpersgardenphilly.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Harper's Garden Gallery and Broadwayworld