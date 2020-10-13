HALLOWEEN COCKTAIL Recipes Feature top Brands

HALLOWEEN COCKTAIL Recipes

Ready, set, celebrate. Halloween is only a few weeks away and we have five fun holiday recipes that are sure to delight revelers. These are also ideal for fall festivities and the ingredients feature brands that couldn't be better that include Tipsy Scoop, Tiki Lovers Rum, The Bitter Truth and Tussock Jumper Wines. Stay tuned to Broadwayworld.com Food and Wine for more go-to cocktail recipes.

BOO-zy Caramel Apple Float By Melissa Taavs, Tipsy Scoop

4 oz Tussock Jumper Prosecco

1 scoop Tipsy Scoop Vanilla Bean Bourbon Ice Cream

1 tbsp Caramel Sauce

Garnish: Caramel Apple Lollipop

Drizzle caramel sauce into the bottom of a "rocks" glass. Place one large scoop Vanilla Bourbon Ice Cream into the glass, top with Prosecco. Add another drizzle of caramel sauce on top and garnish with a caramel apple lollipop.

Bloody Daiquiri Shake By Alex Hauk and Stephan Berg Tiki Lovers

2 oz Tiki Lovers White Rum

1 oz Fresh Lime juice

3/oz sugar syrup

2 oz milk

7-8 mint leaves

1/4 oz pomegranate syrup

Shake all ingredients (except pomegranate syrup) with ice and fine strain into fancy Halloween glass filled with crushed ice.

Float with pomegranate syrup.

Repellent to Vampires By Alex Hauk and Stephan Berg The Bitter Truth

3/4 oz The Bitter Truth Pink Gin

3/4 oz The Bitter Truth Elderflower Liqueur

3/4 oz Campari

2 dashes The Bitter Truth Olive Bitters

Fill up with Tonic Water

Build in a fancy Halloween glass filled with ice, garnish and enjoy!

Harvest Moon By Cassandra Rosen, Wine Educator Tussock Jumper Wines

3 oz Tussock Jumper Riesling

1 oz Portuguese brandy

1/4 oz spiced honey syrup*

1/2 oz Grand Marnier

1 dash orange bitters

Garnish: orange peel

Combine ingredients in a mixing glass and fill with ice. Stir well for 20 seconds and strain into a chilled cocktail glass over a large ice sphere.

Garnish with orange peel.

*Make spice honey syrup with ½ cup each water and honey, plus ¼ tsp of pumpkin pie spice. Heat to a boil, then cool. Keeps in the

refrigerator for approximately one week.

Nightfall in the Garden Cassandra Rosen, Wine Educator Tussock Jumper Wines

3-4 oz Tussock Jumper Prosecco

1 scoop Tipsy Scoop Mango Margarita sorbet

2 oz Tussock Jumper Pinot Noir

1 tbsp blueberry or raspberry jam

Garnish: Pomegranate arils and lime wheel

Sugar rim optional

In a mixing glass, mix the Pinot Noir and blueberry jam, set aside.

Place two scoops of the sorbet into a glass, top with Prosecco. Drizzle the syrup over the top, garnish. Serve immediately.

About Tipsy Scoop® Liquor Infused Ice Cream

Inspired by a family tradition six generations in the making, founder Melissa Tavss created Tipsy Scoop to bring together artisanal cocktails and the fond memories that come with ice cream, sundaes, and sweet treats. The result was a boozy brand that sweetens any adult celebration. Since 2013, Tipsy Scoop has rapidly made a name for itself with its on-trend boozy scoops and highly Instagrammable ice cream creations. Tipsy has also expanded into the retail freezer space, with locations like Whole Foods, ItSugar, Food Bazaar, Metropolitan Market, and Morton Williams and others putting the brand on the shelf. To date, the brand has sold boozy scoops, sundaes, pints, and flights to over 500,000 customers. In May of 2020, Melissa released her first ever cookbook, Tipsy Scoop Latest and Greatest Recipes, to share both secret recipes and teach readers how to create highly photogenic desserts. For more information on Tipsy Scoop, visit https://tipsyscoop.com/.

About Tussock Jumper

As a gold medal award winning wine portfolio, Tussock Jumper Wines sources only the best limited production vintages each growing season from producers around the globe. For the US market, the Tussock Jumper portfolio includes 24 wines from eleven different winemaking regions. Each of their wines are bottled at the source, capturing the best flavors and aromas from grape to glass. To 'bring your wine to life®', Tussock Jumper has also developed an augmented reality app, with each regional ambassador 'jumping' off the bottle to help with wine pairings and recommendations. Download it free on the Play Store or iTunes. For more information on Tussock Jumper, visit https://www.tussockjumperwines.com/our-wines/. To purchase Tussock Jumper, please visit Drizly.com .

About The Bitter Truth

Founded in 2006 by professional bartenders Alexander Hauck and Stephan Berg in answer to a lack of high-quality bitters available in the market, The Bitter Truth is now distributed globally through its worldwide distribution partner Haromex Development GmbH and includes a portfolio of over 20 different products. The Munich-based company also produces Berg & Hauck and Tiki Lover's brands, all available in the U.S. through Worldwide Libations, LLC in New Jersey. For more information on The Bitter Truth, visit https://the-bitter-truth.com/.

About Tiki Lovers

TIKI LOVERS is the Rum brand created by Stephan Berg and Alexander Hauck, who are also the makers of The Bitter Truth products. The portfolio consists of three flavors-White, Dark and Pineapple-all meticulously crafted blends of Caribbean rums hand-selected by Berg and Hauck themselves. Each is slightly over-proofed and the perfect spirit to add the appropriate depth and flavor to any Tiki cocktail.

Tiki Lovers White Rum (SRP $29.99, ABV 50%) is an exceptionally full-flavored white rum with complex and fruity notes. The delicious blend of Caribbean rums includes pot-stilled selections from Jamaica's Monymusk and Worthy Park and a barrel aged rum from Trinidad, aged up to five years.

Tiki Lovers Dark Rum (SRP $29.99, ABV 57%) is the perfect marriage of aged and unaged rums from the Caribbean, including Jamaica's Hampden Estate, Barbardos' Foursquare Distillery and select rums from Trinidad and Guyana. Richly layered with hints of vanilla, dark fruit, molasses and spice, it is the perfect over-proof spirit for flavorful Tiki drinks or rum cocktails.

Tiki Lovers Pineapple Rum (SRP $29.99, ABV 45%) is made from all-natural concentrated extracts of tropical pineapples from South America, which are then blended with aged and unaged rums from distilleries including Hampden Estate, Worthy Park, Foursquare Distillery, as well as rums from Trinidad and Guyana.

For more information on Tiki Lovers Rum, please visit https://www.tiki-lovers.com/.

Photo Credit: Repellent to Vampires by The Bitter Truth

