Grilling Tips from Chef Laura Licona of FAIRWAY MARKET

Chef Laura Licona, the Executive Chef at New York's legendary Fairway Market, in addition to the Head Instructor at Fairway's new cooking school, "The Cooking Place" has shared some great grilling tips with our readers.

Raised in New Mexico, Chef Laura Licona prides herself in growing up in a land steeped in heritage and rooted in culture and tradition. Chef Laura's early connection to food and its multi-cultural possibilities has taken her around the globe as a food anthropologist and Executive Chef. Chef Laura's passion for all things cuisine ranges from traditional Italian cooking to nose-to-tail butchery.



After obtaining her doctorate degree in environmental and food anthropology, Chef Laura attended Le Cordon Bleu culinary school. She has led kitchens on both coasts, including her own restaurants in Seattle and Santa Fe, in addition to New York City's Giorgio's of Gramercy. Laura appeared as a contestant on the 36th season of Food Network's Chopped.

With barbecue season in full swing, you can wow your guests this summer with your grilling skills thanks to Chef Licona. Here's her top tips.

-Don't be afraid to experiment with non-meat items - A lot of times we don't realize that fruits and vegetables will react beautifully to both marinades and grilling techniques. Slice a peach in half, rub it with oil and salt, and throw it on a smoking hot grill. Same with a head of butter lettuce - slice it down the middle with the core intact, oil and season it, and grill one side for a beautifully grilled salad. Mangoes, asparagus, plums, avocados - they all do interesting things when direct and indirect fire is applied. Experiment with them and see what you like! Oil up or marinate grapes and cherry tomatoes and place them on a small sheet tray directly onto the grill.

-Switch up your meats - Interesting cuts of meat like Chuck Eye tend to cost about half the price per pound that Ribeyes cost, so you can afford to pick two up and try them out for a tasty dinner. These tender cuts cook up quickly and are more flavorful than their more expensive cousins. Pieces like flank, flap and tri-tip can be marinated for 20 minutes or overnight to soak up any flavor profile you're into. Cook these types a little longer on less direct heat for an uniquely incredible flavor and delectable texture.

-Move things around and play with indirect heat - Leave meats and veggies on the top shelf away from direct flame with the lid closed for a more smokey flavor and a slower cook.

-Make foil packets - This is similar to the French "en papillotte" technique. Wrap a protein like fish, citrus like lemons, aromatics like garlic, onions and fresh herbs in an easy to open foil packet and place directly on the grill. This cooking technique retains moisture and makes food succulent and beyond flavorful. You can even try this with water and no oil for a fat-free steam. Cook all of your seafood this way!

-Put some grill in your drink! - Grill citrus, fruits, and herbs to add a smokey flavor to your alcoholic beverages. Find a good recipe for a shrub or a fruity blended drink and add smoke and char to your glass.

For more information on Fairway Market, their locations, specials, catering, and recipes, please visit: https://www.fairwaymarket.com/.

For more information on "The Cooking Place" at Fairway Market, please visit: https://www.thecookingplace.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Freeimgages.com





