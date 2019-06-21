Gift Guide Preview by COLANGELO AND PARTNERS-A Showcase of Top Ideas for Food and Drink Lovers

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

Gifting is something we do all year round. If you're attending a summer get together, don't arrive empty handed. Birthdays, holidays, and special events are all opportunities to put a smile on someone's face with a present of fine wine, spirits, and foods. Broadwayworld recently attended a Gift Guide Preview by Colangelo & Partners at Gattapardo in Midtown where we enjoyed the opportunity to do some tastings. The event showcased excellent and accessible gift selections from around the globe at a variety of price points.

Colangelo & Partners has a broad range of clients from the trade commissions of Spain and South Africa to global brands such as Sapporo and Slow Wine. Here are some of their great gift ideas for our readers.

Raise a glass with these wines.

-Suggested wines from France include Chateau Malescasse 2014, SRP $22; Chateau Peyrassol Rose 2018, SRP $26; Louis Roederer Brut Premier, SRP $65.

-Suggested wines from Spain include Vina Pomal Blanco 2017, SRP $16; Scala Dei Cartoixa, SRP $65; Marques de Murrieta Castillo Ygay, SRP $129.

-Suggested wines from Italy include Zonin NV Prosecco DOC, SRP $14; Empson, Ferghettina Brut DOCG, SRP $40; Pio Cesare Barolo DOCG 2015, $82; Luce 2015, SRP $95.

-Suggested wines from South America (Argentina & Chile) include Cono Sur NV Sparkling Brut, SRP $17; Septima Obra, SRP $35; Cono Sur, Ocio Pinot Noir 2013, SRP $100.

-Suggested wines from the United States include 1000 Stories Prospectors' Proof Cabernet Sauvignon 2017, SRP $19; Long Meadow Ranch Anderson Valley Rose of Pinot Noir 2018, SRP $25; Stony Hill Chardonnay 2016, SRP $54; Larkmead Vineyards Firebelle 2015, SRP $150.

Mix up some cocktails. A well stocked bar should include these selections.

-Disaronno, SRP $25; Chase Smoked Vodka, SRP $32; Empress 1908 Gin, SRP $40; Purple Wine & Spirits Redwood Empire "Lost Monarch" Blend of Straight Whiskeys, SRP $45; Radico Khaitan Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin, SRP $50; Long Meadow Ranch Farmstead Original Bloody Mary Mix, SRP $16.

Spirits Aficionados will appreciate these neat pours.

-2 Year-Old Kentucky Peerless Straight Rye, $125; Diplomatico Single Vintage 2004, SRP $250; Partida Elegante, SRP $375.

For those who enjoy making Italian cuisine or creating a charcuterie platter, these are gifts that foodies will appreciate.

-Colavita presents an assortment of the tempting Italian foods for cooking and serving that includes their Extra Virgin Olive Oils from Italy and California, All Natural Marinara Sauce, Pastas, and White Balsamic Vinegar. Items can be beautifully presented in an attractive gift tote for $90. Visit: https://www.colavita.com/.

-Laudemio Frescobaldi Olive Oil - Their olive oil is idea as a bread dipper or drizzle the it on your foods as a delightful finishing touch. SRP $42. Visit: https://www.laudemio.it/.

For more information on Colangelo & Partners, visit their web site at http://www.colangelopr.com/. Follow them on Instagram @colangelopr, on Twitter @ColangeloPR and on Facebook /ColangeloPR.

