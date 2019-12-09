GREAT FOODIE GIFTS and STOCKING STUFFERS to Make Your Holidays Shine Bright

Some big shopping days are in the books like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but you may still be looking for special presents for the food and wine lovers in your life. We have some ideas to fill your gift list including stocking stuffers. From candy and cooking items to books and wine accessories, check out some of BWW Food and Wine faves. We have included web site information so you know where to order or purchase these items.

"Cocktail Chameleon" - Mark Addison's new book features 12 classic cocktails, 12 Unique Variations and 144 Signature Cocktails. There's a drink for everyone's tastes and styles with recipes that are easy to execute and beautiful to present. You'll like the full-size color photos that pop on each page. This book brings Addison's talents to life. Visit: https://markaddison.com/cocktailchameleon/.

Ferrero Rocher - Everybody's favorite hazelnut milk chocolate confection is beautifully wrapped in gold. The candy now comes in a variety of gift package styles from three-piece star and festive twelve-piece tree ornaments to boxes of 12 or 24 chocolates. You'll also like the "Grand" Milk Chocolate Hazelnut. And this season, you can delight friends, family, and co-workers with their new "Golden Gallery Signature Collection" with a luscious selection of fine chocolates. We like that Ferrero Rocher is available at retailers everywhere this holiday season. For more information, visit https://www.ferrerorocher.com/us/en/.

Colavita Fine Foods - Ideal for the home cook, Colavita Fine Foods has a great array of gourmet provisions that include olive oil, balsamic vinegar, pasta, sauces and more. The renowned company has the widest selection of fine Italian products all in one place. It is a trusted family brand with delicious, top-quality items to enhance each and every meal. Buy some for gifting, and be sure to purchase some for your holiday cooking and baking. Visit https://www.colavita.com/blog/colavita-holiday-gift-guide/.

AeroGarden - The 3-pod Sprout or the new, limited edition, Tasty are attractive countertop gardens with accompanying seed kits that start under $50. These "smart" AeroGardens require no sun or soil, are all-natural, healthy and make it simple for anyone to home-grow fresh herbs, salads and veggies, 365 days a year. Plants grow in pure water and air, without herbicides or pesticides, under full spectrum Grow Lights that turn on and off automatically and reminders tell you when to add water and plant food. All AeroGardens come with a Seed Pod kit and can be used again and again to grow with a variety of other kits. They are available at fine retailers online. For more information, please visit: https://www.aerogarden.com/.

"season" - This is a gorgeous coffee-table size book that depicts a year of wine country food, farming, family & friends. It is written by Justin Wangler & Tracey Shepos Cenami with Culinary Gardener, Tucker Taylor. More than a cookbook, it brings to life the philosophy of the Jackson family of Jackson family Wine who live by the knowledge that everything begins with the soil. Visit: https://www.amazon.com/Season-Big-Flavors-Beautiful-Food-ebook/dp/B07F55N2JF/ref=dp_kinw_strp_1.

Vinaer Wine Aerator - The professional quality wine tool decants wine instantly as it is poured from the bottle. It has features like instant aeration as the wine is poured from bottle to glass, better taste, an easy pouring stainless steel lip with a no-drip edge, a built-in micro fine filter to remove unwanted residues, and airtight stopper to preserve flavor and freshness. Created in partnership with award-winning designers Menke & Vagnby, the Vinaer Wine Aerator is made from durable and attractive stainless steel, TPR, PP and silicone. This is a gift for anyone who enjoys wine and appreciates a professional quality, elegant, practical home accessory. For more information on Vinotive Innovative Wine Products or the Vinear Wine Aerator, visit http://www.vinotive.com or email mailto:info@vinotive.com.

SFERRA - Discover this brand of tasteful and unique home décor items that are sure to impress family and friends for the holiday season. Guests will love having drinks served at your next gathering or holiday party with Sferra's fine linen cocktail napkins that have attractive embroideries. Check out the full array of stunning home goods and accessories that are ideal for many tastes and styles. Visit: https://www.sferra.com/.

Ketel One Vodka Warm & Cozy Cocktail Kit - The kit is available through Cocktail Courier. It is crafted by Katie Renshaw, the Diageo World Class U.S 2019 Bartender of the Year. Ketel One Vodka's Warm & Cozy is a hot toddy riff made with velvety milk oolong tea, complemented by roasted spiced pecan, warming spiced honey, and of course Ketel One Vodka. With 4 options, choose from the Mini (serves 2) for $36.99, the Classic (serves 6) for $68.99, or the Party (Serves 12) for $128.99 and Just The Mix (non-alcoholic) for $51.99. Visit: https://www.cocktailcourier.com/cocktail/warm-and-cozy/.

Inteligentsia Coffee - They are now offering their annual Celebration Blend, a blend of the best single origin coffees of the season. 2019 will mark the 25th release of their Celebration Blend, which has been released every year since the company started in 1995. A portion of the sales from each year's Celebration Blend is donated to a different charity that is dedicated to building peace in some way. This year, proceeds will go toward "8 Weeks for Access" to raise funds for charities that support reproductive rights in key states across the country. is available at coffee bars in cities across the nation. To find locations, to purchase coffee and tea online, and for coffee subscriptions, visit https://www.intelligentsiacoffee.com/.

And stuff those stockings with tasty items that are fun for kids and adults!

Nutella and Nutella Minis - Everybody's favorite hazelnut spread now comes in 1.05- ounce mini jars so people can now indulge their cravings anytime, anywhere. Get ready to dip and enjoy. We know that there is definitely someone on your gift list who loves Nutella. Visit: https://www.nutella.com/us/en/.

Mionetto Prestige Brut - The mini bottle is $4 for 187ml and the ideal size to pop into a stocking for holiday toasts. This delightful Prosecco is made from 100% Glera grapes from the province of Treviso, an area renowned for high quality wines. This sparkling wine offers a luminous straw yellow hue. The palate is marked by aromatic notes of honey and white peach. The classic ribbon beautifully displayed across the bottle means there's no need to wrap. You can even customize with notecards displayed around the bottles neck. Visit: https://usa.mionetto.com/us.

Butterfinger Jingles and Crunch Jingles by Ferrara - These bell shaped candies in your favorite flavors will be exciting additions to any Christmas stocking or holiday candy plate. For more information on Ferrara brands, visit: https://www.ferrarausa.com/.

Tic Tac - The popular mint brand, now has a great new, flavorful selection of mints in pocket size and in larger and convenient 3.4-ounce containers. Fresh, exciting varieties just right for winter include Tac Candy Cane, Tic Tac X Freeze Strong Mint and their new Frosty Mint. Visit: https://www.tictac.com/us/en/.

Kinder Joy - This delicious treat in an iconic egg shape is sure to surprise and delight children of all ages. One half of the egg contains two layers of milky sweet creams topped with 2 crispy wafer bites filled with cocoa cream. The other half of the egg contains an surprise toy. And check out their festive packaging Visit: https://www.kinder.com/us/en/age-gate?dest=/us/en/kinder-joy.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Freeimages.com





