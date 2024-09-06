GLACE Unveils Stunning New Upper East Side Location

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Glace, the esteemed ice cream and confections destination helmed by visionary Sasha Zabar, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newly designed flagship. Located at 1268 Madison Avenue between 90th and 91st Streets, this elegant new shop, situated next door to the original location, marks a significant upgrade in both space and experience. The bright and airy space, designed by Levi Shaw-Faber and Audrey Hughes of Faber / Hughes, features an entirely new menu of housemade ice creams, alongside seasonal sundaes and favorites like the S’mores Hot Chocolate and Glacier.

Faber / Hughes, whose previous projects include the new Marc Jacobs offices and Susan Alexandra’s store, designed the new Glace space with a masterful blend of whimsy and sophistication. Shaw-Faber and Hughes created an environment that delights and enchants, with striking, cotton-candy pink 20-foot ceilings, anchored by a sculptural oculus and illuminated by marshmallow-inspired mobiles, a nod to Glace’s signature toasted meringue. The vibrant marble bar showcases the 14 artisanal ice cream flavors, and includes an interactive topping station and a decadent chocolate fountain. A highlight of the design is the giant, rotating sprinkle dispenser and a refined 12-seat outdoor dining area.

The new menu reflects the seasonal bounty of New York, celebrating the end of peach season with offerings such as Summer Peach Soft Serve, Peach Melba Sundae, and New York Peach Pie Ice Cream, with fresh peaches sourced from Anderson Farm in Riverhead, New York. The revamped menu also includes an array of housemade ice creams and sorbets that marry the finesse of French glacé with the richness of Italian gelato. Under the guidance of Gelato Master Giacomo Schiavon, Sasha perfected flavors like Tiramisu, Crème Brûlée, Amarena & Yogurt, Lemon Custard & Raspberry and Hazelnut Cremino.

Indulgent new sundaes such as the Chocolate Mousse Sundae, featuring a choice of ice cream topped with chocolate mousse, whipped cream, and caramelized cacao nibs, and the Cookies & Cream Sundae with two scoops of ice cream, Oreo hardshell, and gluten-free Oreo crumb are also available, as well as its famous gluten-free handmade cones in a new shape - the Waffle Cup. Glace has also introduced its frozen hot chocolates in imaginative new variations, including Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie, PB Chocolate Brownie, and the Glace Summer, a playful mix of frozen hot chocolate, gluten-free cookie dough bites, potato chips, mini M&M’s and chocolate drizzle.

Glace will be open seven days a week from 12pm-8pm. For more information, visit http://www.glaceny.com or follow on Instagram at @glacenoglu.

Photo Credit: Brian M. Feldman

Comments