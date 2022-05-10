GILLIGAN'S Grand Re-Opening in SoHo

Gilligan's is now open at 310 West Broadway. This eatery is SoHo's salve for the warmer months in New York. The expansive outdoor space filled with swaying palm trees brings a taste of the tropics to Downtown Manhattan. With a fresh, seafood-forward menu paired with creative cocktails Gilligan's is the perfect escape from the rush of the city.

The menu is ingredient driven, featuring fresh produce and seafood sourced from the best farms and fishermen on Long Island. Some Highlights include Chopped Lobster cobb salad- Gem Lettuce, Egg, Crisp Bacon, Avocado, Fresh Tomato, and Cheddar; Clam and Chorizo Stone oven Pizza-San Marzano, Garlic, Parsley, and Parmesan; Pickle brine half roasted chicken served with house made Fresno chili sauce

Gilligan's also features refreshing selection of wine and beers the specialty cocktails that include Frozen Watermelon Margarita with tequila, fresh watermelon, Combier, and lime; Matcha Colada made with gin, matcha, coconut, lemon, pineapple and cucumber; and the Spicy Skipper Cocktail, a combination of jalapeno infused blanco tequila, mezcal, lime, pineapple, cilantro, and agave.

The annual re-opening of Gilligan's is the ultimate sign of summertime for visitors and locals alike.

Gilligan's has a seating capacity of 115, takeout and delivery are available on Caviar. Hours of operation are Monday-Thursday: 5 p.m-10 p.m; Friday-5 p.m-12 a.m; Saturday 12 p.m-11 p.m; and Sunday 12 p.m-10 p.m.

For more information, please visit: https://www.gilligansnyc.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gilligan's