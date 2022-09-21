GAMEHAUS Brings Big Game Energy to Long Island City

Gamehaus LIC, located at 5-14 51st Avenue, is the newest two-floor indoor/outdoor multifunctional venue nestled in the heart of Long Island City, serving as a sporting club, restaurant, arcade and beer hall. A selection of over 20 beers from mostly New York City and tri-state area microbreweries feature alongside its array of craft cocktails, mocktails and better bar food, elevating comfort food classics.

From hospitality veteran Stephen Cheng and Corissa Leong in partnership with El Grupo SN (Somewhere Nowhere), the impressive 5,000 sq. ft. multifunctional space features over a dozen large-screen TVs along with its 11-foot tall LED video wall, one of if not the largest in LIC, to watch every live sporting and top pay per view events that pair alongside its array of arcade and table games.

A small preview of its more comprehensive selection of arcade classics available on its upper level greets guests immediately upon arrival before stepping into the main arena. With over a dozen TVs scattered above each table and banquette area set on gray stone wall slabs, groups can personalize their Gamehaus experience by tuning into the game that means the most to them. The main floor centerpiece is the over 11-foot tall LED wall showcasing the most important games, allowing fans to root for their team, just in time for the start of the football season and the beginning of the baseball playoffs. Immediately adjacent to its banquette seating is its main bar area, covered with stone gray bar top and a wood-paneled back bar adorned with three big screen TVs, so no one misses any action from the big games.

Up the stairs, marked by both a large Gamehaus sign and a towering restored chandelier, lies the main gaming area. The indoor/outdoor upstairs bar is home to most of the venue's classic arcade games, including Pop-A-Shot, Skee Ball, Ms. Pacman, Atari Pong and Jurassic Park, with more to be added over time. In addition to the arcade, Gamehaus boasts an array of classic table games, including cards, tableside shuffleboard, and chess, amongst others. In addition to the physical space, the venue plans offer memorable experiences in the metaverse powered by Nathan Leong of SWNW Lab to be announced in the coming weeks.

Gamehaus will feature an elevated bar bites menu from Chef Tasha Abelson with opening menu items that include some tongue-in-cheek items inspired by vintage arcade games including a Super Mushroom Burger ($18) with a marinated Portobello patty, garlic and herb sauce, tomato, served on a sesame bun, Jalapeno Balls ($12) to tap into your Super Mario Bros fireballs, nice and spicy and stuffed with cream cheese, pickled jalapenos, peppadew peppers and pecorino. Other items, all prepared fresh inhouse, includes Signature Gamehaus Burger ($20) prepared with an organic beef patty American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, house sauce served on a brioche bun, Carbonara Burger ($20) (Organic Beef Patty, Sunny Side Up Egg, Caramelized Onions, Bacon, Parmesan), Tempura Calamari ($15) and a selection of Wings ($15) available in tantalizing flavors including Boneless Buffalo, Lemon Pepper, Mango Habanero and Cauliflower Buffalo and Tacos with shrimp, calamari, and carnitas available.

To imbibe, the venue features 20 beers on tap rotating seasonally with an emphasis on New York City local and tri-state area brewers, including Fifth Hammer Brewing, ICONYC, Sixpoint and Keg & Lantern, to name a few, along with a selection of wines, perfect for game days. Craft Cocktails feature selections with house-made cordial by mixing or redistilling spirits natural ingredients such as fresh juices, fruit, herbs and cream, some examples include Watermelon Basil Cooler with Basil, Grey Goose, Lemon and a Watermelon wedge, Nor'easter with St. Germaine, Rum, Passion Fruit Puree, Pineapple and Lime, and Gamehaus Buck with toasted pineapple, lime cordial, Anchos Reyes Verde, Resposado, and Great Jones Bourbon.

Gamehaus is open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 5-11 PM, and Saturday and Sundays from 12-11 PM. For more information on Gamehaus LIC, visit www.gamehausny.com.

Photo Credit: Andy Stark/Gamehaus LIC