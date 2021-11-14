F!VE Announces Two New RTD Canned Cocktails

There are two new RTD craft canned cocktail releases from F!VE and we want our readers to know all about them. Unlike other canned cocktails, F!VE cocktails are made with five all-natural ingredients and premium spirits and can be enjoyed wherever you need a cocktail, such at home after work, at the beach, a backyard party or even your shower. The taste of F!VE cocktails are straight from the bartender's shaker to our cans, so you can enjoy a premium craft cocktail without compromising taste or quality.

-Tom Collins: Tom Collins is perhaps the ultimate highball made with Brooklyn Gin. The classic version is a straightforward and refreshing combination of gin with lemon juice, sugar and club soda. We added grapefruit to the recipe, slightly increasing the acid of the drink and creating a unique taste.

-Daiquiri: Cuba's most iconic sour simply combines rum, sugar and lime juice. Light sweetness balanced with acidity creates the ultimate summer cocktail. Our recipe combines seasonal pineapple to create a delicious and simple twist on the classic drink made with spirit's partner Oregon Spirits Rum from the Virgin Islands, that is custom blended for the F!VE Daiquiri.

For more information on F!VE and to learn about their other varieties, please visit https://www.buyfivedrinks.co/.

