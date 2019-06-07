FRESH&CO Celebrates Pride Month With Special Menu and Donations to NYC Pride

fresh&co, the healthy fast-casual franchise recognized by New Yorkers for its chef-inspired, locally-sourced and seasonal menus is excited to announce its new movement to honor Pride Month, including new menu items, a mobile Pride Truck, and social media contest aimed at spreading love to everyone.

fresh&co's new menu items will be available beginning June 4th until the end of the month. To celebrate, the restaurant is introducing rainbow bagels, the Love Salad, and Rainbow Sandwich. 20 percent of sales from these items will be donated to NYC Pride, a non-profit organization that produces the official New York City LGBTQIA+ Pride Week events.

fresh&co put a lot of thought into selecting unique and special ingredients for this limited-time menu to further the message that love can come from different places and origins. The Love Salad features Avocado, Inca Berries, Watermelon Radish, Marigold Petals, Heirloom Tomatoes, Seeds, Mixed Greens and Kale with a Prickly Pear Vinaigrette for $11. The Rainbow Sandwich includes Roasted Chicken, Marigold Petals, Heirloom Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumbers, Red Cabbage with a Red Pepper Romesco Sauce on Multigrain Bread for $9.50.

As part of its Pride campaign, fresh&co will transform stores into a place where everyone feels welcome. Employees will wear hot pink shirts with the slogan, "just made. just for everyone," a slight change from fresh&co's current tagline. The restaurants will feature beautiful, watercolor imagery adorned on stickers, bags, a-frames, menu boards and window vinyl's displaying the message, "Spread Love."

"We believe that everyone is equal, which is why we support Pride," said George Tenedios, CEO of fresh&co. "Inclusivity and our positivity around spreading love is not just something we support once a year, but rather throughout the year with initiatives that give back to the community and all backgrounds regardless of race, color, and creed.

fresh&co will also be launching a video featuring interviews with people from all over the world sharing their idea of what love means and how we can improve on demonstrating it to one another. To further support this effort, fresh&co is hosting a social media contest. To enter, participants must post a picture of their fresh&co Pride meal with a caption that spreads love using the hashtag #JustForEveryone. One lucky winner will receive free fresh&co for a year.

On Friday, June 28th, New Yorkers can be on the lookout for the fresh&co Pride Truck, which will be found in various locations throughout Manhattan, including their location at 1211 Avenue of the Americas. While at the truck, customers will be asked to write words of affirmation on a paper shopping bag and in return, they will receive a free Pride menu item. Bags will then be distributed to fresh&co guests over Pride weekend, where they will be surprised with a special note from a stranger. In exchange, breakfast customers can take advantage of complimentary rainbow bagels and coffee starting at 8am, while the lunch menu will be distributed after 11am.

"This is more than just a campaign and a limited-time-offer menu to us. It's a movement to spread love throughout New York and beyond," said Sandra Pope, Director of Marketing.

For more information, please visit www.freshandco.com .

About fresh&co

Founded in 2010 and franchising since 2018, fresh&co was established to answer the consumer demand for healthier food options that are easily accessible and affordable. fresh&co operates as a healthy fast-casual restaurant focused on serving a diverse chef-inspired menu that offers seasonal items, vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options for breakfast, lunch and dinner using all locally sourced ingredients. Today there are 19 locations open and operating throughout New York. For more information visit www.freshandco.com

Photo Credit: Courtesy of fresh&co





