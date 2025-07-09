FOOD BANK FOR NEW YORK CITY-A Volunteer Visit from Competitive Eaters

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As a lead up last week to Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest, five of the world’s greatest competitive eaters volunteered at Food Bank For New York City, the city’s largest hunger relief organization, working to eradicate food insecurity across the five boroughs. Since 2008, Nathan’s Famous has donated 100,000 hot dogs every year to Food Bank For New York City.

Patrick Bertoletti, reigning men’s champion; Miki Sudo, reigning women’s champion; Nick Wehry, #6-ranked eater in the world; Crazy Legs Conti, #20-ranked eater; and Eric “Badlands” Booker, #26-ranked eater, volunteered during Food Bank For New York City’s senior lunch service.

Driven by the mission to empower every New Yorker to achieve food security for good, Food Bank For New York City harnesses the collective power of its network of food providers, partners, and volunteers to activate the right resources, supports, and expertise across the five boroughs. Food Bank For New York City’s work with more than 800 soup kitchens, food pantries, and campus partners provides immediate and reliable access to food and nutrition education, while its economic empowerment programs give people the tools and know-how to improve their financial wellness. Community by community, the organization works together to make progress on a more hopeful, dignified, and equitable future for all. To learn more about Food Bank For New York City’s impact or get involved, visit foodbanknyc.org.

Lead Photo provided by Food Bank For New York City: “Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest Competitors, Patrick Bertoletti, Miki Sudo, Nick Wehry, Crazy Legs Conti, and Eric “Badlands” Booker volunteer at Food Bank For New York City”