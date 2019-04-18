FLAHAVANS IRISH OATS Debuts New Packaging and Try Their Delicious Porridge Recipe

E. Flahavan & Sons Ltd., producer of Ireland's #1 bestselling oatmeal brand and oldest family-owned food company, has unveiled its new packaging for the USA market that is not only attractive but also defines the goodness and source of the product. The new packaging will cover the full US range, including Rolled Oatmeal, Steel Cut Oatmeal and Quick-to-Cook Steel Cut Oatmeal. This is the oatmeal that our readers should know about for breakfast meals, baking, and inventive recipes.

While US oatmeal lovers will continue to enjoy the same high-quality, minimally processed, naturally creamy Flahavan's oats, the new visual identity marks a decisive change in the approach to communicating the company's values. Flahavan's have been producing quality Irish oats for over 230 years, seven generations, at the family-owned mill in Kilmacthomas, which is nestled beneath the Comeragh Mountains in County Waterford. Each pack features a spotlight on one of the local oat farmers who has supplied these wholesome oats to the Flahavan's mill for generations. Flahavan's works with these like-minded farmers, families they know and trust, to select the best quality non-GMO oats, while protecting and sustaining the land.

"We're proud of our long-standing partnerships with local Irish oat farmers," says John Flahavan, the sixth-generation Managing Director of Flahavan's Irish Oats. "We're excited to show our customers more of the people behind our brand. Most of our oats are grown within 60 miles of the mill by oat farmers who have been supplying our mill for generations. We feel it's important that those who enjoy Flahavan's oatmeal know that our small-scale farmers are dedicated to growing the finest Irish oats, using decades of expertise which has been passed from father to son." Flahavan's brings oatmeal from the farmers' fields to your spoon in a sustainable way.

Flahavan's oats are naturally low in saturated fat, are a good source of soluble fiber and may help reduce the risk of heart disease. Flahavan's oats are a versatile superfood that can improve the health and taste profiles of favorite recipes thanks to their naturally creamy texture. These qualities result from a combination of the optimum Irish oat-growing climate and Flahavan's unique slow-milling process.

Flahavan's is a founding member of Origin Green, an initiative of the Irish Food Board. Origin Green aims to achieve 100% sustainability among Irish food exporters and is the only sustainability program in the world operating on a national scale. Sustainability is natural to Flahavan's, with nearly 70% of the mill's energy generated by the mill's renewable sources.

Here is a wonderful recipe with a creative twist by Flahavan's Irish Oatmeal that is ideal for a luncheon or dinner meal.

Flahavan's Vietnamese-inspired Porridge (serves 2)

Prep Time, 35 minutes

Ingredients:

-4 stalks of lemongrass

-6 fresh kefir lime leaves

-5 cups chicken stock

-1 ¼ cups Flahavan's Irish Rolled Oats

-2 TBS chili oil

-2 TBS shallots, fried and crispy

-2 TBS peanuts, toasted and chopped

-2 eggs, soft-boiled

Method:

1. First, cut the lemongrass into 1-inch pieces and bruise in a mortar and pestle. Then tear four of the kefir lime leaves in half.

2. Pour the chicken stock into a large saucepan then add the lemongrass and kefir lime leaves. Put the lid on and, over a low heat, leave to infuse for 20 minutes.

3. Once infused, strain the stock back into the saucepan through a sieve discarding the lemongrass and lime leaves. Add the Flahavan's Oats and gently heat, stirring often until the porridge thickens. Season to taste with Salt and Pepper.

4. Divide the porridge between two bowls, then drizzle each with chilli oil and top with crispy shallots, chopped peanuts and a soft-boiled egg.

5. To finish, shred the remaining kefir lime leaves very finely and sprinkle over both bowls.

For more information about Flahavan's Irish Oats, for more delicious recipes, and where to purchase them, please visit http://www.flahavans.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Flahavan's Irish Oats





