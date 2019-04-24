FINLANDIA-Official Vodka of The Kentucky Derby 2019 and Refreshing Recipes to Celebrate Race Day

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

Finlandia is the official vodka of the 2019 Kentucky Derby. The countdown to the big race is on. It will be run on Saturday, 5/4 but it's not too early to have one of these fabulous celebratory drinks. Check them out and start mixing with Finlandia, "Vodka From The Land of the Midnight Sun."

The Finlandia Oaks Lily - This official vodka drink of the Kentucky Derby is a fruity go-to all year long.

Ingredients:

-1 ¼ oz. Finlandia Vodka

-1 oz. sweet and sour mix

-¼ oz. triple sec

-3 oz. cranberry juice

Method:

Step One: Mix ingredients

Step Two: Pour over crushed ice

Step Three: Garnish with a blackberry and a lemon wedge

Finnish Line - A Refreshing vodka tonic with a taste of grapefruit and zesty lime.

Ingredients:

-1.25 oz. Finlandia Grapefruit Flavored Vodka

-4 oz. tonic water

-1 lime

Method:

Step One: Cut a fresh lime and add the slices to the glass

Step Two: Next add ice and vodka

Step Three: Finally, top with tonic and garnish with a slice of lime

Finnish Mule - Finlandia's zesty take on the famous Moscow Mule.

Ingredients:

-1 part Finlandia Grapefruit Vodka

-1/4 part lime juice

Method:

Step One: Mix ingredients in an ice-filled copper mug

Step Two: Stir lightly

Step Three: Garnish with a cucumber slice, lime wedge, and ginger stalks.

About Finlandia Vodka

Finlandia Vodka's unparalleled quality can be attributed to only the finest ingredients: glacial spring water, and the finest Suomi barley, which offers the highest quality starch and the lowest possible content of natural oils, delivering a crisp, clean taste. Finlandia Vodka was one of the first premium vodkas to introduce flavors from nature in 1994, and since then, Finlandia has introduced several fresh-tasting flavors to the portfolio which currently includes Grapefruit and Raspberry.

To learn more, please https://www.finlandia.com/us/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Finlandia





