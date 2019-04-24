FINLANDIA-Official Vodka of The Kentucky Derby 2019 and Refreshing Recipes to Celebrate Race Day
Finlandia is the official vodka of the 2019 Kentucky Derby. The countdown to the big race is on. It will be run on Saturday, 5/4 but it's not too early to have one of these fabulous celebratory drinks. Check them out and start mixing with Finlandia, "Vodka From The Land of the Midnight Sun."
The Finlandia Oaks Lily - This official vodka drink of the Kentucky Derby is a fruity go-to all year long.
Ingredients:
-1 ¼ oz. Finlandia Vodka
-1 oz. sweet and sour mix
-¼ oz. triple sec
-3 oz. cranberry juice
Method:
Step One: Mix ingredients
Step Two: Pour over crushed ice
Step Three: Garnish with a blackberry and a lemon wedge
Finnish Line - A Refreshing vodka tonic with a taste of grapefruit and zesty lime.
Ingredients:
-1.25 oz. Finlandia Grapefruit Flavored Vodka
-4 oz. tonic water
-1 lime
Method:
Step One: Cut a fresh lime and add the slices to the glass
Step Two: Next add ice and vodka
Step Three: Finally, top with tonic and garnish with a slice of lime
Finnish Mule - Finlandia's zesty take on the famous Moscow Mule.
Ingredients:
-1 part Finlandia Grapefruit Vodka
-1/4 part lime juice
Method:
Step One: Mix ingredients in an ice-filled copper mug
Step Two: Stir lightly
Step Three: Garnish with a cucumber slice, lime wedge, and ginger stalks.
About Finlandia Vodka
Finlandia Vodka's unparalleled quality can be attributed to only the finest ingredients: glacial spring water, and the finest Suomi barley, which offers the highest quality starch and the lowest possible content of natural oils, delivering a crisp, clean taste. Finlandia Vodka was one of the first premium vodkas to introduce flavors from nature in 1994, and since then, Finlandia has introduced several fresh-tasting flavors to the portfolio which currently includes Grapefruit and Raspberry.
To learn more, please https://www.finlandia.com/us/.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Finlandia